William T. Carpenter "Billy" OXFORD — After a brief but valiant battle with cancer William T. Carpenter of Oxford, MD passed away at home on April 5, 2022.
Billy was born in Easton on June 2, 1956 to Thomas William and Jean Kistler Carpenter. After graduating from Easton High School in 1974 he began his lifelong career as an extraordinary, 4th generation waterman. He would spend the next almost 5 decades enjoying the Land of Pleasant Living and the bounty of the Chesapeake Bay. In the spring and summer he would crab the Tred Avon River and in the fall and winter he would tong for oysters and guide waterfowl hunting parties for JW Tarmon and Billy Livingston. He took pride in earning his United States Coast Guard captain's license again in 2012.
When not on the water or in the hunting blind Billy was part of the Oxford community in which he lived since he was 20 years old. With his charm and trademark Carpenter smile he was loved by many. A true Eastern Shoreman-he worked hard but also played hard. Billy enjoyed countless Budweiser 10 ouncers and many, many wild adventures with his brothers and lifelong friends as they grew up in Talbot County. One adventure at the Drydock in Oxford led him to Vickie, whom he would marry on February 9, 1996.
Their 26 year marriage would be spent mostly in Oxford with Vickie spoiling Billy with his favorite soft crabs and other deliciousness she would prepare for him in the kitchen. They would also enjoy a few winter travels to Florida and the Caribbean, something different for an Eastern Shoreman but enjoyed greatly by them both.
Billy will be missed by his wife, his 3 brothers and 2 sisters, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and a few close friends he considered family. He was sure to be greeted on the other side by his father and mother, his older sister Karen and his beloved dogs, Belle, Chopper and LuLu.
A gathering to celebrate his life is to be held at a later date in the spring. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Talbot Hospice or the Oxford Fire Company.
