William Vernon Rickwood EAST NEW MARKET — William Vernon "Bud" Rickwood, of East New Market, achieved his 90-year journey with us on December 26, 2021. His spirit has now gone on to whatever lies ahead.
Many (most everyone, some would say) in East New Market and Dorchester County had met, knew of, or experienced life with Bud. Many referred to him as "Mr. Bud." They worked with him through his 65-year business of Vernon Rickwood Mechanical Repair and Service or Budway Trucking (opened soon after 1970) or because he was a school bus contractor (began in 1987) for many years. He also managed, for some time, one of his family's parcels of farmland. He received the Lifetime Achievement Award from East New Market Volunteer Fire Company last year to recognize 72 years of service. He was Chief for many years, beginning in 1951. And, since a child, he had been a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Bud was born in 1931 to parents Elizabeth Frances and William Dudley "W.D." Rickwood. Along with brothers Jennings Dudley and Howard W. "Johnny," sister-in-law Ellen Rickwood, and brother-in-law Charles Nossick, they passed on before him.
He graduated from East New Market High School in 1948 and achieved certification from Diesel Mechanic School in Detroit in 1952. He married Patsy Bloodsworth in 1954, and they had two children together. They survive him - Patricia Kim (Negron) and husband Charles of Arlington, Washington and William Darren and wife Anne of Lusby, Maryland, along with seven grandchildren, Chloe, Liam, Gabriel, and Rachel Negron and Will, Wyatt and Wesley Rickwood. Bud is also survived by his sister, Joan Nossick of Pasadena, Maryland, and sister-in-law, Betty Rickwood of Easton, Maryland.
Professional baseball player, Ernie Banks was quoted as saying, "the measure of a man is in the lives he's touched." Bud Rickwood touched so very many lives as a son, brother, cousin, uncle, father, friend, farmer, repairman, trucker, school bus driver, fireman, and more. Way to go, Dad.
On Sunday, January 2, a visitation will be held at the East New Market Volunteer Fire Company from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. A funeral service will be at the Fire Station on Monday, January 3, beginning at noon, visitation at 11:00 am. Reverend James E. Harper will lead the service. Pallbearers will be Will Rickwood, Wyatt Rickwood, Wesley Rickwood, Zach Revel, Austin Revel, Donald Cheeseman, Donnie Cheeseman, and Richard Blake. Interment will be at East New Market Cemetery.
In place of flowers, contributions can be sent in Bud's name to the East New Market Volunteer Fire Company at P.O. Box 280, East New Market, MD 21631.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
