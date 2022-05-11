William Wyatt English SALISBURY — William Wyatt English of Salisbury passed away on May 6, 2022. He was the son of the late Nellie and Oscar English, and was born at his home in Vienna in 1932. He was raised there on a farm with 10 siblings. Bill joined the army at a young age and grew up very fast, as he experienced combat in Korea. Following his military career, he worked in the trucking and auto industry managing parts and service, primarily in Dorchester County. William was a loving husband and father for 68 years. He traveled the world and had many interests, including fishing, gardening, being in nature, coin collecting, antique dealing, stock market investing, and watching the Baltimore Orioles. He enjoyed connecting with people and made friends easily. He was known for his ever-present smile and positive attitude.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth English of Salisbury, Maryland, his children, Margaret Siclari of Buffalo New York, Bill English, Jr. of Laurel, Delaware, and Mary English, of Medford, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Betsy Kapfer (husband Steve) of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania and Corey Siclari of Buffalo, New York, along with great grandchildren, Richard Siclari of Buffalo, New York, and Cora Kapfer of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Joan Collins, of Secretary.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, where friends may visit with the family from 12:00 until 1:00PM.
Burial will take place at the Eastern Shore Veteran's Cemetery in Hurlock at 2:00 PM.
A reception will be held at the VFW in Federalsburg, following the service.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.