CAMBRIDGE — Wilson C. Gray, 84, of Cambridge, formerly Elliott Island, passed away on November 26 at Coastal Hospice on the Lake in Salisbury. The son of Carl and Bertha Meredith Gray, Wilson, known as “Bob” played many sports as a youth and was a member of the Elliott Island Baseball Team. He remained an avid sports fan all his life, following baseball, football and basketball.
Bob taught math and science in Baltimore County Schools for the entirety of his career. He returned to the Eastern Shore every weekend but was a dedicated teacher, staying late and volunteering to organize ceremonies and after-school activities. He earned his teaching degree at Salisbury State Teachers College. To attend school, he hitched rides back and forth to Salisbury, there being no family car in those days and worked his way through college by working at hotels in Ocean City during the summer. He later completed his Masters at University of Maryland.
In his retirement he enjoyed crossword puzzles, public affairs talk shows and mystery novels. He enjoyed spending time with his nieces and shared his love of reading and introduced them to British mystery novels.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Gilbert D. Gray and sister, Norma Lee Gray. He leaves behind two nieces, Sherry Gray Hartman and husband David and Norma Gray Dobrowolski and partner Jim Lavrich. Also two grand nieces, Heather and Ashley.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the family plot in Dorchester Memorial Park, Rt. 50, Cambridge.
The family will be making a donation to Baywater Animal Shelter in Cambridge in memory of Bob, as a tribute to his love of dogs. They encourage others who feel moved to donate to: Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Rd., Cambridge MD 21613.Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home in Cambridge.
