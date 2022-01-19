Winston W. Williams "Bill" DENTON — Winston "Bill" Williams, a 20 year resident of Denton (Previously of Cape Saint Clair/Annapolis, MD, Redland, MD, and Silver Spring, MD) passed away peacefully at the Peak Healthcare Facility in Denton after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 86.
Bill was devoted to his wife Betty and his family. He left a legacy of love and affection to generations of his family. Bill leaves his wife of forty-eight years, Betty A. Williams, five children: Terri Wilcox (Tom) of Traverse City, MI, Rick Williams of Church Hill, MD, Julie Jadwin (Tm) of Loudon, TN; Michel Williams (Kathy) of Bedford, VA, and Mark Peacock (Marissa) of Roanoke, VA., six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Bill was known by his family and friends for his keen wit and jovial nature. He spent 25 years working for Edison Brothers, Inc., plus a number of additional years working with Gammeral Electric and Bruce Printing. He was an avid golfer, bowler, sports fan, and a long-time supporter of the Orioles, Nationals, and the Washington Football team.
Bill attended Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church and was a passionate lay reader for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if so inclined, donations be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - www.lls.org
A memorial service will be held with the family and friends later this year. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
