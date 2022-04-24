Wm. Donald Cunningham "Don" PRESTON — William Donald (Don) Cunningham passed away at his home on Easter Sunday (his favorite holiday) April 17, 2022. He was 83.
Born in Onego, W. Va., on December 26, 1938, he was the son of the late Wm. Granville Cunningham and Josie Vance Cunningham. He grew up in Onego and attended grade school there. As a teenager he moved with his family to Baltimore, Md.
In 1963 he moved to Annapolis where he worked as a property manager for Consolidated Properties at Pleasant Plains Farm. Don worked there for more than 30 years retiring in the early 1990's.
His first wife of 28 years, the former Carol Wolford (Cunningham) died in January 1992, later that same year he married Frances Hunteman and they made their home on San Domingo Farm in St. Michaels.
She died in December of 2004.
Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, crabbing and working in his garden, but his passions were growing beautiful flowers and building just about anything. He was an excellent carpenter.
He is survived by his 4 children Donna L. Phaneuf of Annapolis, Karen M. Bennett if Delmar, De., Melody S. Sheats of Rebersburg, Pa., and William Donald Cunningham III of Preston and 2 stepsons, H. Benton Hunteman and H. Robert Hunteman, both of Annapolis. 2 sisters Rebecca Manning of Rice, Va., Carol Sheets of Baltimore; and 1 brother, David Cunningham of Parkton. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at the Framptom Funeral Home-Ostrowski Chapel in St. Michaels, 312 S. Talbot Street on Wednesday evening the 27th from 6-8pm.
Funeral Services will be private.
Memorial donations can be made in his name to Compass Hospice 160 Coursevall Dr. Centerville, Md 21617
To plant a tree in memory of Wm. Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.