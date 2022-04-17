Wm. Ronald Davis "Ronnie" DENTON — Wm. Ronald "Ronnie" Davis of Denton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Memorial Hospital in Easton, MD. He was 63 years old.
Born in Easton, Mr. Davis was the son of Eleanor Slaughter Davis of Denton and the late Charles Lee Davis. He was a 1977 graduate of NCHS and had lived his entire life in Denton. He had worked construction, driven for 7-Up, and had worked for Arthur Knipple in Denton. He was an animal lover with no animal too small or unimportant to help.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Davis is survived by his sister, Valerie Miller (Bill) of Denton; his brother, Charles Lee Davis, III (Carol) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; two nieces, Christine Westberg (Jeremy) and Kathleen Foster (Kyle); a nephew, James Miller; a great niece Amelia; a great nephew Hayden; and beloved pet Lola.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, April 20th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton where friends can call one hour before the service.
If friends wish to send memorial donations in Ronnie's memory, the family suggests sending them to the Caroline Humane Society, 407 W. Belle Rd, Ridgely, MD 21660.
