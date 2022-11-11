The 7th Annual Ocean City Film Festival will return to the March 3-6, 2023 and is accepting entries for the festival with an extended deadline for filmmakers. The extended deadline is Nov. 30.
“Though we have a comfortable amount of submissions already for next year’s festival, this extension will hopefully accommodate a number of filmmakers,” B.L Strang-Moya, the Film Festival's creative director, said. “The Maryland Film Festival recently announced their 25th season will be postponed until 2024. We hope to inspire filmmakers to turn to smaller festivals like us in the region.”
Hosted by the Art League of Ocean City, the festival was founded in 2017 and has become a recognized annual event that attracts international, national, and regional filmmakers. Last year, the festival was named a member of the Sundance Industry Office.
The festival in 2023 will screen approximately 70 films from around the world in local venues, with exclusive premieres of locally-produced films, plus receptions, happy hours, morning coffee get-togethers, and an awards ceremony.
The festival will accept submissions for narrative short, narrative feature, documentary short, and documentary feature films. From these four categories, the Film Festival jury will specially curate film showcases based on common themes.
Submissions will be judged by a panel of experts, and filmmakers will be notified of acceptance into the festival in January 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.