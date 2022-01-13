“Frozen Jr.” is a stage adaptation of Disney’s smash-hit animated movie “Frozen.” The Ocean Pines Children’s Theater will present two live performances of the show at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center on Friday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 15 at 3 p.m.
OCEAN CITY — “The cold never bothered me anyway,” sings Disney’s Princess Elsa in the 2013 smash-hit animated musical “Frozen.” Many parents heard that song, “Let It Go,” on repeat for months as their kids happily sang along to the beloved film. This weekend, families can bundle up together at the Ocean City Performing Arts Center for live performances of their favorite songs from the movie, as Ocean Pines Children’s Theater presents “Frozen Jr.” at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Based on the 2018 Broadway musical and set in the magical land of Arendelle, “Frozen Jr.” brings fan-favorite Princesses Elsa and Anna to life onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs from the 2013 animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.
A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, “Frozen Jr.” expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, “Frozen Jr.” is sure to be a warm presence in Ocean City this January.
