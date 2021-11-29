Today's Birthdays: Country singer-recording executive Jimmy Bowen is 84. Movie director Ridley Scott is 84. Screenwriter Geoffrey C. Ward is 81. Movie writer-director Terrence Malick is 78. Rock musician Roger Glover (Deep Purple) is 76. Playwright David Mamet (MA'-meht) is 74. Actor Mandy Patinkin is 69. Musician Shuggie Otis is 68. Country singer Jeannie Kendall is 67. Singer Billy Idol is 66. Historian Michael Beschloss is 66. Rock musician John Ashton (The Psychedelic Furs) is 64. Comedian Colin Mochrie is 64. Former football and baseball player Bo Jackson is 59. Rapper Jalil (Whodini) is 58. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 56. Rock musician Mike Stone is 52. Music producer Steve Aoki is 44. Singer Clay Aiken is 43. Actor Billy Lush is 40. Actor Elisha Cuthbert is 39. Actor Kaley Cuoco (KWOH'-koh) is 36. Model Chrissy Teigen (TY'-gihn) is 36. Actor Christel Khalil is 34. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse is 33. Actor Adelaide Clemens is 32. World chess champion Magnus Carlsen is 31. Actor Tyla Harris is 21.
The Delmarva Review announced six Pushcart Prize nominations for poetry, fiction and nonfiction in the literary review’s 14th annual edition, published in November. Poetry nominations: “Safe as Houses,” By Gibbons Ruark, of North Carolina, “In the Distance,” by Diane Thiel, of New Mexico, “Canzona di Ringraziamento,” by Richard Tillinghast, of Tennessee and Hawaii, and “At the End of His Life, William Bradford Studied Hebrew,” by Margaret Mackinnon, of Virginia. (Page A5)
