”The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Now when it was evening, the disciples came to him and said, “This is a desolate place, and the day is now over; send the crowds away to go into the villages and buy food for themselves.” But Jesus said, “They need not go away; you give them something to eat.” Matthew 14:15-16 ESV
It is difficult to turn on any media device and not have your senses doused by the images of human need this time of year. What causes you to notice? What is the motive for your willingness to give? Perhaps it is because you tend to be more empathetic, having feelings of compassion or perhaps the weight of self indulgence has laid heavy on your shoulders and a bit of charity takes the sting away, whatever the reason is, a bit of reprieve has been felt by the one who is oppressed by need and want.
Too often we assess the causation of a person’s need or want and ignore their empty cupboards. In our scriptural reading today we see thousands who were ill prepared for the journey and the logistics needed for the Christo-centric conference upon which they embarked. Assessing the crowd and the current surroundings, the disciples urged Jesus to send them away, that each one needed to take personal responsibility for their current plight.
Jesus knew their hunger would not be satisfied by bread alone. These followers were hungry for truth, a reason for hope, and they needed more than fish. However, Jesus was about to feed both soul and body.
“Have you ever noticed the joy of a mother when she sees her baby smile? The baby’s smile is a gift to the mother who is grateful to see her baby so happy!
“What a wonderful mystery this is! Our greatest fulfillment lies in giving ourselves to others. Although it often seems that people give only to receive, I believe that, beyond all our desires to be appreciated, rewarded and acknowledged, there lies a simple and pure desire to give,” excerpt from “Life of the Beloved,” by Henri J. M. Nouwen.
I pray that the next time you are in the presence of need and want and the temptation to send them away arises, that these words “you give them something ...” will inspire you to act like Christ.
