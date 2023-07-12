In the first chapter of the Old Testament Book of Joshua, God ordained Joshua to be the new leader to carry out the assignment of leading the Hebrews into the Promised Land. Obviously, the prospect of fulfilling that responsibility in Moses’ stead would be overwhelming for him, but God knew that Joshua could do it IF he could stand strong in the faith of the Lord and be courageous in the face of adversity to his calling.
In the times we are now living, the command to be strong and courageous seems to apply especially well to all followers of Jesus Christ. Globally, we can see that the spirit of antiChrist is prevalent and gaining influence (socially, politically, economically, environmentally, and religiously). It seems like everything that the Creator God has revealed to humanity by inspiration and design as “thou shalt not do,” the arrogance of mankind has adopted the sentiments of the deceiving serpent which suggests they know better than God.
Though the world around us seems to advocate fluidity in morality and what is just becomes cloaked in lies, God is still able to make all grace abound toward the believers in Christ that we always having all sufficiency in all things, may have an abundance for every good work.
We have much to offer our world during these times, but we must be strong and courageous. Our faith in the sovereignty of almighty God must be so strong as to surpass our consideration of the existing trends. We must be courageous enough to stand in the darkness of fallen humanity and let the light of God so shine through us before all people to bring glory to His name.
We can light up the darkness in our world if we obey the word of God and not stray from it to the right or to the left but meditate on it day and night, then by the power of God we will be successful in ushering in the Kingdom of God on earth! But we believers in Christ must be strong and very courageous!
The hymn by Charles Wesley says aptly, “A charge to keep we have, A God to glorify. A never dying soul to save and fit it for the sky. To serve the present age, our calling to fulfill, O may all our powers engage to do the Savior’s will.”
