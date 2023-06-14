This Sunday, June 18, is Father’s Day, and I want to acknowledge the men who enjoy cooking as well as the women. Some men cook out of necessity and others occasionally down and out cook a “meal”. Through the ’50s and ’60s I only recall a couple of men in my family who wanted to cook. I remember mom saying, “Don’t mess in my kitchen or with my food.”
My late brother, Donald, and I cooked whenever he was on night shift and came home in the mornings and mom was not home. Donald became a great cook, and he showed me some shortcuts when we would “rush cook” as he called it. Some of his favorites were fried potatoes, scrapple or bacon and a couple of fried eggs when he came home in the mornings. But he could make biscuits or his “rushed” chicken and dumplings. Donald loved canning vegetables, and not a day goes by where I don’t pop one of those mason jar lids that I don’t think of him.
Since I worked two jobs for many years my youngest son John got tired of eating cold leftovers or carry-out pizza, so he decided to cook for himself. Many nights I would come home from work between 10 and midnight and find a covered dish on the table where he had cooked and left me a plate. That began his cooking experience, and let me tell you, he is an excellent cook —from four-course breakfasts to complete dinners with dessert to a delicious barbecue with homemade pasta sauces.
I must note this — my son’s two teenage boys are learning to cook. Mason, who is now 19 years old, has been cooking since he was 15. Mason cooks a squash, zucchini, tomato dish called Ratatouille that is different but good. Colin, who is almost 15 years old, has begun making cookies, muffins and now soft pretzels — all of which are delicious.
Talking to my friends I learned there are many men of all ages that cook and have cooked for many years and those that “lend a hand” with the preparation and cooking. One friend said her husband loves to do potatoes — from the peeling, cooking and mashing or baking or frying while she does the main course. No matter what role your dad, brother, granddad or uncle or any male family member plays in your life — thank them this Father’s Day. Many of those people play an important part in our lives.
Now let’s get on to some of the featured recipes!
DONALD’S FRIED POTATOES WITH SCRAPPLE
1 1/2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, 1 tablespoon salt, 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar, 3 tablespoons vegetable oil divided, 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, 1 sweet yellow onion diced, freshly ground black pepper to taste.
Place the potatoes in a medium pot and cover with cold water. Add 1 tablespoon salt and 1 tablespoon vinegar. Stir well. Set the heat to high and boil the potatoes. While potatoes boil, heat 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet set over medium heat just until the oil shimmers. Add the onion, sprinkle with salt and pepper and cook until the onion is tender, 3-4 minutes. Transfer onion to a paper-towel lined plate and remove skillet from heat.
When the potatoes are tender, pull them out of the water and drain. Let them cool and cut potatoes into fourths. Place the potatoes in a bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of oil. Throw the potatoes into a skillet on medium heat and add 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon butter. Season the potatoes with salt and pepper and cook in a single layer until potatoes are crispy and lightly browned on the bottom. Add the cooked onions and more salt or pepper to the potatoes; toss and season to taste.
Serve with a side of scrapple cooked your preferred way.
JOHN’S SUNDAY GRAVY
2 tablespoons olive oil divided (just keep the bottle out in case you need a touch more, this isn’t a recipe you can walk away from too long to grab things. When cooking dishes like these I use regular olive oil not extra virgin because it isn’t as thin and won’t burn at the heat needed for the meats in this recipe), 1/2 pound beef chuck or stew beef, cut into 1-inch pieces if not already cut up, 1/2 pound veal cut into 1-inch pieces (if you don’t want to use veal you can leave it out, but it does add some great flavor) 1/2 pound pork sausage, sweet or hot, casing removed, 1/2 cup yellow or white onion chopped, 6-8 cloves garlic very thinly sliced or grated or about 2 tablespoons of already minced garlic (if you can slice the real cloves yourself the better), 1/2 cup beef broth, 2 (28 ounce) cans Italian-style crushed tomatoes (make sure they are just plain crushed tomatoes, don’t get the ones with the basil or already seasoned as it will affect the taste), 1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste, 1/2 cup basil leaves torn, freshly ground black pepper, salt.
Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large stockpot over medium-high heat. John said he prefers his wife’s large Dutch oven. Add the beef, veal and sausage and cook for 3 to 5 minutes until browned on all sides, stirring frequently and breaking up the sausage as it cooks, leaving the sausage in bite-size chunks. Using a slotted spoon, remove the meat from the pan and set aside, reserving the drippings (fat from the meat) in the pan. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the pan and reduce the heat to low. Add the onion and garlic and cook for 10 to 12 minutes, until soft and caramelized, stirring frequently. Don’t rush this step! Increase the heat to medium-high. Add the broth and bring it to a simmer. Return the meat to the pan and add the crushed tomatoes and tomato paste. Return the sauce to a simmer. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 1 hour until the sauce is nice and thick. Season to taste with salt and pepper and garnish with fresh basil before serving.
I like to use plain white bread to sample the sauce. Not wheat, honey wheat or any other because plain white bread doesn’t have any added flavor and gives you an actual flavor check.
MASON’S RATATOUILLE
5 tablespoons olive oil, 1 1/2 pounds eggplant diced in larger pieces, salt, ground black pepper, 1 1/2 pounds zucchini or summer squash (3 to 4 medium squash) diced in larger pieces, 1 medium yellow onion diced, 2 cloves garlic minced, 2 sprigs fresh thyme, 1 bay leaf, 1 pound tomatoes (3 to 4 medium) diced in larger pieces or 1 can of your favorite diced tomatoes, 1 large bell pepper diced in larger pieces, 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced, plus more for serving.
Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the eggplant, season generously with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned in spots, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil to the pot. Add the zucchini, season generously with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned in spots, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the eggplant. Reduce the heat to medium. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the onion, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and just beginning to brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the garlic, thyme, and bay leaf and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes and bell peppers. Add the reserved eggplant and zucchini and gently stir to combine.
Bring to a simmer, then turn down the heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for at least 20 minutes or up to 1 1/2 hours. A shorter cooking time will leave the vegetables in larger, more distinct pieces; longer cooking times will break the vegetables down into a silky stew. Remove the bay leaf and thyme sprigs. Just before serving, stir in the basil. Taste and season with salt and pepper as needed. Serve, sprinkling each serving with more basil and drizzling with more olive oil.
Leftovers can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to five days.
HOMEMADE CINNAMON SUGAR SOFT PRETZELS
Pretzels: 3 teaspoons instant dry yeast,1 1/2 cups warm water (about 105 degrees F), 2 tablespoons granulated white sugar, 4 cups all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 cup water, 2 teaspoons baking soda.
Cinnamon-sugar coating: 1/2 cup granulated white sugar, 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 cup (1 stick) melted butter. Combine ingredients when ready to top pretzels.
In a large bowl, combine the yeast, warm water, and sugar from the pretzel ingredients. Add in the flour and salt and knead until smooth (you can use your hands, or you can use a stand mixer with a dough hook for this part).
Grease a second bowl with nonstick cooking spray and place the dough into the bowl. Cover with greased plastic wrap or a clean dish towel and let rise for 30 minutes in a warm place.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Divide the dough into eight equal parts. Roll each part into a rope about 24 to 26 inches long and form into a pretzel shape. In a shallow bowl, combine water and baking soda. Submerge each pretzel in the water and then place on the prepared baking sheets. Sprinkle it with salt. Let the pretzels rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Move the pretzels to a cooling rack. When cool enough to touch, drizzle each with cinnamon sugar and butter.
