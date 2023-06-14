Red sauce
Metro Creative

This Sunday, June 18, is Father’s Day, and I want to acknowledge the men who enjoy cooking as well as the women. Some men cook out of necessity and others occasionally down and out cook a “meal”. Through the ’50s and ’60s I only recall a couple of men in my family who wanted to cook. I remember mom saying, “Don’t mess in my kitchen or with my food.”

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.