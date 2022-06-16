Cookouts are summer highlights. With the mention of the word “cookout,” you can almost smell the tantalizing aromas wafting above the grill! Nothing says “yum” like backyard cooked foods. And with soaring gas and food prices, more people are staying home and creating their own delicious grilled backyard epicurean delights. These nine tips will enhance your “flavor-fest,” make cooking easier, and provide simple innovations to speed up cooking:
• Grill quicker
To expedite your grilling, you can brine and boil your meats first. This also can infuse incredible flavors. Also, if you poach your sausages before cooking them it will eliminate some fat that can cause flareups, will keep them tender during cooking, and ensure even cooking. You can research this process online and will wonder why you never thought of it before!
• Check your gas
Here is a handy tip to that allows you to tell by touch what level of propane is in your tank. Pour a bucket of hot water over your propane tank. Where there is propane in the tank it will feel cool to the touch, but it will feel warm where the tank is empty.
• Easy grill cleaner
No one enjoys cleaning the grill. But the sooner you do this after grilling, the easier the job will be! After you’ve cooked your food and the grill is still warm, ball up some aluminum foil and hold it with tongs while you scrub down the grill rack. You can also use an onion instead, as the onion’s acidity and moisture naturally cut through grease. Also, try rubbing the onion on the grate before grilling to prevent food sticking.
• Campfire quick starter
Whether you are camping out or setting up for cooking hotdogs and s’mores over an open fire, here’s an effortless way to get the fire going. Take an empty cardboard egg carton and fill it with charcoal briquettes. Lighting the cardboard container will quickly ignite the charcoal and rapidly ignite your fire.
• Repurpose muffin pans
A big part of cookouts is the array of condiments. To make your spread more festive and offer more choices, use a clean muffin pan and load each baking cup with a different condiment. Expand your normal offerings by adding such tangy additions as teriyaki sauce, soy sauce, spicy mustard, sliced jalapenos, or hoagie sandwich pepper spread. Use aluminum foil or a larger glass baking pan to keep bugs away when not in use.
• Medium or well-done
To identify which burgers are rare, medium, or well-done use this BBQ hack. Label the open buns with “R,” “Med,” or “Well” in ketchup or mustard.
• Cook juicy burgers
The worst thing about backyard cookouts is the dried-up burgers that invariably come off the grill. One tip to ensure moist burgers is to insert a pad of butter into the center of the burger before grilling. For the health conscious, substitute some ice chips which will keep the burger moist while cooking.
• Rack ‘em up’!
If you use a charcoal grill, you probably don’t have a warming rack. To create your own warming rack, buy a smaller grill rack and place it on top of three or four empty tin cans.
• Grill it in the skillet
To add zing to your cooking try using a cast iron skillet on the grill. It distributes heat evenly and will prevent delicate foods (like fish) from falling apart.
Use these innovative tips to better enjoy your summer cookouts, impress your friends and family, and reduce the effort involved in grilling. Happy summer!
