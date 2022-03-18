The median of history lies somewhere between hubris and humility. At the hubris end we cover-up our crimes, beatify our victories and vilify the mistakes of others. At the humility end we admit our mistakes, learn from them, and try to insure they become the exception rather than the rule.
We have seen an outpouring of sympathy and support for the newly independent democracy Ukraine. World media, and particularly American media, has portrayed the struggle of its embattled citizens as heroic, historic, and inspirational. People in my own family and all over America have contributed to the effort to ease the suffering. We have seen its president go from naïve, bumbling reformer to courageous patriotic freedom fighter. Its people are rallying to the banner of independence and sovereignty in spite of the sacrifice it demands. Nowhere is there any doubt as to who is to blame for the tragic situation. It is the Russian Bear, Vladimir Putin, Satan incarnate.
We are exhorted to live in a bi-polar world where everything is good or evil, black or white, red or blue, right or wrong. This is a simplistic but seductive scenario. It is so much easier than imagining a more complex taxonomy. It is the way some Americans want their children to be taught in school. Don’t say “gay,” don’t say “racist,” don’t read books that challenge a sanitized version of U.S. History.
The way History is presented is a kind of window into the soul of a nation, and a predictor of its trustworthiness. Examples might include how racial history was taught in the U.S. before the Civil War, in Germany before World War Two, or how it is being taught in China since the Cultural Revolution. All are versions of “Glory to the Fatherland, our leaders are saviors, all power to the Princes.” Is this the way Russian children are taught?
In World War II, there was an alliance-based reaction to Hitler’s aggression. Even in the UK, action was delayed for a time, and the U.S. was conspicuously absent until well into the conflict. No one knew if Hitler could be trusted until he proved he couldn’t be. What appeared to be gray at the onset became clearly a matter of good and evil almost immediately. We seem to be applying this model to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and there are striking similarities, but we must be careful. The economically punitive peace imposed on a crippled Germany after WW One certainly helped facilitate the rise of the Fuhrer.
As John Mearsheimer from the University of Chicago pointed out more than eight years ago, this is a clear case of 20th century power politics. He explains how we have pushed Putin’s back up against the wall. His comments were so predictive and accurate that he has become the object of a UC campus attempt to cancel him. Both the inevitability of Putin’s behavior and the alternative that would have prevented it have been out there for some time but have been suppressed by the greed feeding nationalism of economic political interests.
The invasion of Ukraine is a flagrant violation of international law and national sovereignty, an instance where a powerful, belligerent bully is trying to subjugate a weaker, smaller adversary. Civilians are suffering and dying in the conflict. A ruthless dictator is spearheading an effort to suppress any domestic opposition to the war. A fragile Ukrainian democracy is under siege and the right of a people to decide their own course is being denied.
American media would have us think that Putin is an unstable monster who has gone off the rails in pursuit of his ego and a return to the Greater Russian Empire. (We could call it MARA, Make Again Russia Great) More likely would be the idea that the strategic interest of Russia is foremost in the mind of this former KGB thug, and it’s one step too far to admit the Ukraine to NATO? Do Americans remember the Cuban Missile Crisis of October, 1962? Russian missiles 100 miles off the coast of Florida put the world on the brink of nuclear war because it was one step too close for John F. Kennedy. What if Mexico formed a NATO-like alliance with Russia? Missile silos along the Rio Grande?
What concerns and baffles me about this situation, beyond the terrible suffering and criminal aggression, is the way America seems so shamelessly capable of condemning something so similar to our own behavior within the span of recent memory — think Iraq War 2003. With a tiny coalition of majority white, English-speaking countries George W. Bush perpetrated a war based on fabricated evidence against the judgment of the United Nations and in flagrant violation of international law. Even the U.S. government has admitted they knew there were no WMDs and no connection between Saddam Hussein and Al-Qaeda when they initiated the war.
The strategy of “Shock and Awe” where U.S. air power and drones were used against a nation of darker skinned people was embraced almost unanimously by an American Congress hell-bent on placating the media manipulated demand for retaliation and revenge. “Oops, missed the mark, but at least someone bled.” Over 120,000 civilians bled out within the first two weeks of that invasion. The Russians almost appear benign by comparison.
I am not defending or condoning Russia’s action, but it was totally predictable. Putin contemplated the threat of NATO missile silos along his western border and acted preemptively. The refusal of NATO to withdraw its invitation to the Ukraine led to the annexation of Crimea. Crimea was the warning shot across the bow. The invasion of the Ukraine is the follow-up. Now we are again a step closer to nuclear war.
Although this condition causes extreme anxiety in the hearts of people all over the world, it is a comfort to those profiting from the production of military merchandise. They lobbied for the no-compromise stance by NATO and bought their wish with well invested dollars. Now funding by western governments, and especially the U.S., for systems of destruction of all sorts, will flourish to the detriment of peaceful co-existence and economic justice. The Ukraine is a pawn in a chess game being played on one side by a ruthless dictator and on the other by a ruthless greedy military-industrial system. The Ukraine and the world deserve better. We can and must condemn Russia for its aggression, but let’s also allow the moment to provoke some self-reflection about our own behavior.
Peter Taillie writes from Greensboro. He can be reached at ptaillie13@gmail.com.
