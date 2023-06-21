“Love your neighbor as yourself.” Leviticus 19:18, Matthew 22:39, Galatians 5:14
This is a simple summary of the Bible directive on how believers of Jesus are to treat others as they would desire to be treated. The presumption here, of course, is that one loves himself or herself as a member of the family of God by creation (Genesis 1:1) and by re-creation and redemption (2 Cor. 5:17, John 3:16). In Matthew 7:12, we’re told to practice what is often referred to as the Golden Rule in conduct relating to one’s neighbor. The Apostle Paul in Romans 12:10, begged believers, “Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honor preferring one another.”
There are all too many widely reported incidents and practices that mirror disregard and bias against others that some consider not of their status or preferred identity. Such demeaning and exclusionary actions between individuals and groups of people in our Christian nation in these modern, enlightened days do not reflect what Jesus and His disciples taught. Attitudes and behavior that promote or condone violence and contempt, if not hatred toward others exhibit reckless disregard of the commands of our Lord Jesus that clearly emphasize the principles that must govern our regard and subsequent conduct toward others.
The story of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:25-37) demonstrates that anyone who needs our help is our neighbor. No, the Christian is not limited by ethnicity, race, nationality, gender, political views, economic status, language, or other considerations in doing best to honor and represent Jesus in dealings with others. In so doing we also uplift, encourage and demonstrate the humanity of fellow humans whom God created and desires to save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.