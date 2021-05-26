When I was teenager, my father led our youth group for a couple of years at our church. During one youth meeting, he taught an incredibly powerful and memorable lesson albeit in a very unorthodox fashion. He borrowed a casket from a local funeral home, purchased flowers and set the youth room up as if a funeral were taking place. While the casket remained open, he had the group of teens sitting down facing the back of the casket so that we could not see inside of it. He then led an entire funeral service mourning the loss of one of our “unnamed” youth group members.
After his eulogy, he had us one-by-one circle around to the front side of the casket to pay our final respects. As we looked down into the casket, we each saw our own reflections in a mirror that he had strategically placed within the casket to make it appear that it was us he had been memorializing the entire evening.
The experience of seeing our own face in the casket highlighted my father’s message: “One day our life will come to an end and we will stand before our Creator. None of us know when or how that day will come. But it is important for us to live our lives well, trusting in the one who overcame death when he rose from the grave on that first Easter Sunday morning.”
In other words, “Life is short. Love people. Trust Jesus.”
A month ago, I lost my dad to lung cancer and heart disease. Thirty-five years after his life-changing lesson to a bunch of teenagers, I am reminded again of just how fragile life is and how time stands still for no one.
May I never forget the huge lesson of that little mirror.
