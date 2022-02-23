And then it is winter. To those who are older, and to those who are not quite there yet: This is a beautifully written piece, and so true. Take a couple of minutes to read slowly, then gaze out the window of your mind onto the landscape that is your life and ask the question, “What will you do to cultivate the years that remain?”
You know time has a way of moving quickly and catching you unaware of the passing years. It seems like yesterday that I was young, just married, and embarking on my new life with my mate. Yet in a way, it seems like eons ago, and I wonder where all those years went.
I know that I lived them all. I have glimpses of how it was back then and of all my hopes and dreams. But here it is…the winter of my life, and it catches me by surprise. How did I get here so fast? Where did the years go and where did my youth go? I remember well seeing older people through the years and thinking that those “older people” were years away from me and that winter was so far off I could not fathom it or imagine fully what it would be like.
But here it is…my friends are retired and getting grey…they move slower and I see an older person in myself now. Some are in better and some worse shape than me… but, I see the great change… Not like the ones that I remember who were young and vibrant…but, like me, their age is beginning to show and we are now those older folks that we used to see and never thought we’d be.
Each day now, I find that just getting a shower is a real target for the day! And taking a nap is not a treat anymore…it’s mandatory! Cause if I don’t on my own free will…I just fall asleep where I sit!
And so…now I enter this new season of my life unprepared for all the aches and pains and the loss of strength and ability to go and do things that I wish I had done but never did!! But at least I know, that though the winter has come, and I’m not sure how long it will last…this I know, that when it’s over on this earth…it’s over. A new adventure will begin!
Yes, I have regrets. There are things I wish I hadn’t done…things I should have done, but indeed, there are also many things I’m happy to have done. It’s all in a lifetime.
So, if you’re not in your winter yet…let me remind you, that it will be here faster than you think. So, whatever you would like to accomplish in your life, please do it quickly! Don’t put things off too long!! Life goes by quickly. So, do what you can today as you can never be sure whether this is your winter or not!
You have no promise that you will see all the seasons of your life…so, live for today and say all the things that you want your loved ones to remember…and hope that they appreciate and love you for all the things you have done for them in all the years past!!
“Life” is a gift to you. The way you live your life is your gift to those who come after. Make it a fantastic one.
Author – Ward Tanneberg; Peg © copyright: Peggy Knox 2004
