Home is where children should feel the safest. However, every year over 2,200 children die from injuries sustained at home. While children will do the unexpected, here are 10 simple steps you can take to reduce potential accidents and life-threatening injuries:
• Expect the unexpected.
Always be on the alert for the unexpected--children can do the craziest things! Anything you can do to reduce the chances of the unexpected happening will increase your peace of mind.
• Prepare to save a life.
Consider earning your CPR and first aid certifications, because you may have to be your child’s first responder. Keep a well-stocked first aid kit in the car and at home, periodically replacing any used supplies. Post laminated first aid posters in the house for babysitters use, should you be out of the home.
• Lock up the medicine cabinet.
When I was little, my younger brother and I raided our parent’s medicine cabinet. I fed him red vitamins because they looked like candy and I drank green shampoo because it looked like the Kool-Aid I drank by the gallon. Fortunately, we survived (and I got my only taste of syrup of ipecac in the Emergency Room), but the outcome could have been much worse! Lock up your medicine cabinet so children cannot access it.
• Store products out of reach.
Store all cleaning solutions and household products out of sight and reach of children. Keep cleaning solutions in original containers and don’t put potentially hazardous products in other receptacles (such as soda bottles) that could be confused for something else. Read the first aid measures on all these potentially harmful products and add the Poison Control number (1-800-222-1222) into your phone’s emergency contact list.
• Prevent falls.
Install approved child safety gates at the top of all stairwells. Make sure you read the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure you have the right gate and attach it securely to the wall. (It’s easier to patch drywall later than bind up a broken limb!)
• Practice fire safety.
Install fire alarms on every level of your home, near all sleeping areas. Test these twice a year. Plan and practice fire escape plans. Purchase and practice the use of a second-floor escape ladder to exit the upper floor in case fire blocks the exit from the stairs.
• Prevent fire.
Keep all flammable objects away from the stove and have a fire extinguisher nearby. Don’t carry a child while cooking. Extinguish candles before leaving a room or going to sleep.
• Supervise bath time.
Don’t leave young children unattended while bathing. Remain vigilant and refuse to be distracted by your phone. When bathing is done, immediately drain the tub. Keep the toilet lids closed and bathroom doors closed to prevent accidental drowning.
• Implement pool safety.
Enroll children in swimming lessons as soon as possible. Install a fence around your pool with a lockable gate and do not allow young children to swim unattended. Consider buying a floating pool alarm to alert you if someone is unsupervised in the pool.
• Ensure safe sleeping.
Babies should sleep in their own crib, on their backs, and with a firm mattress and snug fitting crib sheet. Do not fill the crib with soft bedding, stuffed animals, and pillows as your baby could suffocate. Do not sleep with an infant in your bed.
Every life is priceless, and your children deserve all the protection you can provide for them to live safely and grow up to be productive adults. For more helpful tips on child safety, go to www.safekids.org.
