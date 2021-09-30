Let’s be real — no one enjoys moving! It ranks right alongside having a root canal or an IRS audit! My wife and I have, however, developed nine empowering “hacks” that make a more effective move possible:
• Monitor packers
Invite friends/family members to help oversee the process to protect pilfering by professional packers and ensure a better packing job. Ask your professional packers to refrain from phone use (unless on their break) as their time on the job costs you money.
Create your personal, detailed inventory of every box as the mover’s inventory does not record beyond number of boxes with associated reference numbers. This way if something is missing (we once lost four boxes and containers and will never know what was lost) you can contest the moving company for reparations. (Pack and transport your most valued belongings such as jewelry, firearms, and collections in your personal vehicle!)
Have cold water, sodas, donuts, or sandwiches available for the workers, who may not be able to leave your site for food. Research typical rates for tipping packers/movers and be prepared with money available.
• Consider extra insurance
Consult your insurance agent to ensure your possessions are covered in transit or storage. Many movers will try to upsell extra unneeded insurance.
• Use Penske trucks
If you are doing a self-move, rent from Penske. We have always used them and been impressed. Their trucks seem nearly new, in excellent condition, and we’ve never seen one broken down on the shoulder of the road.
• Employ a force multiplier
A convertible hand truck is an indispensable moving necessity. This is a real help in moving as it easily converts from a vertical hand truck to a horizontal cart, making it easier to load or offload trucks with a loading ramp by yourself.
• Zip it up
Plastic zip ties are useful in multitude ways. Instead of buying expensive clothing boxes with racks, we put smaller zip ties around bundles of clothes on hangers and hang a large black trash bag over each bundle. Heavier zip ties are also good for binding sports equipment, fishing rods, disassembled shelving units, garden hoses, or securing storage tubs.
• Use FREE boxes
Looking for great FREE moving boxes? Apple or banana boxes (available for free from grocery store produce managers) are sturdy, stack well, and have handles. Wine or liquor boxes are great for glassware because of their internal dividers. You can also search online forums for used moving boxes.
• Color code boxes
To simplify your unloading process, sketch a layout of the rooms in your home and code each with an assorted color. Then place the color of duct tape (there are more than twelve assorted colors of duct tape) for each room on its door and on boxes that will be placed there. Mark all boxes that go in these with the same color to speed up your unloading process since time is money!
• Hire help
Do not scare off your friends by asking for help in moving. And do not give yourself a heart attack in trying to load and unload yourself! Instead hire qualified help from local movers.
• Have a pre-moving yard sale
It is more effective to host a yard sale BEFORE moving to sell excess belongings instead of moving them and then holding a yard sale.
Applying these simple tips can make your move less stressful, more effective, and better protect your possessions from damage and loss.
Reen Waterman is a custom content creator, writer, and newspaper columnist with his weekly column, “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries-www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Reen is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute (AWAI).
