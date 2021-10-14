Eastern Shore falls are glorious. Canada geese announce their return with heart-stirring choruses of honking while leaves turn radiant shades of red, brown, and gold. With pleasant temperatures, it’s a perfect time to tackle home improvement projects. This week I will address outdoor projects.
Dress up your home by pruning back trees & shrubs. Mulch your trees and flower beds. Shop local providers for mulch and explore your options — natural mulch, dyed black or brown mulch, or dyed rubber mulch (in varied colors) made from recycled tires. (This last option will cost more, but it will last longer, not attract termites, and is also great to use under children’s swing sets and sliding boards.) If you are mulching around the house with natural mulch, don’t forget to have a new termite inspection and treatment if required.
Fall is also a great time to not only mulch around your fall plantings but create flower beds. Consult your local garden centers for help on plants, shrubs, and trees species to plant now. If you need creative inspiration for your lawn, just take a day trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania … and your creative juices will flow! While you’re there, make reservations to attend the nationally acclaimed Sight and Sound Theatre (www.sight-sound.com) that brings the Bible to life.
Survey your driveway. If your asphalt driveway is looking faded and cracked, this is the ideal time to seal coat your asphalt driveway preventing winter snow and ice damage. By doing this, you can save thousands of dollars in costly repairs or a new driveway installation in the spring.
Spend a Saturday afternoon organizing your garage. Ensure that your rakes, shovels, and essential tools are easily accessible for your fall projects. Store your fishing and sporting equipment in preparation for winter. Consider installing shelving units to store extra bathroom tissue, food, and other necessities in case of future shortages.
With winter weather on the horizon, are your snow shovels and ice removal tools in decent shape? With the supply chain problems, stock up now on salt or environmentally friendly alternatives to prevent slips on walkways.
Inspect the outside of your home. If you notice cracks in the foundation or basement walls, go to your local hardware store. Ask for product recommendations to seal these cracks and prevent further winter damage. Seal any cracks between walls and front stoop or stairs.
Next, inspect your outdoor mechanical and lighting systems. Has your heat pump been serviced recently? Replace any exposed pipes or hoses that appear worn. Be sure to replace light bulbs and repaint any fixtures with worn off paint.
How about your gutters? Have they been cleaned and unclogged? Reattach any loose sections. Considered installing leaf protection systems? You can buy products at home improvement stores to cover your gutters…. but be wise, pay a licensed and bonded contractor to safely install these! Alternatively, you can call the advertisers on television, but those systems will cost much more.
Do you have an outside basement entry? If so, this is the weak link in keeping your basement dry. Clogged gutters overflowing into the stairwell combined with leaves and dirt can quickly clog the drain at the bottom of the stairs. The result is a flooded basement. I discovered a product called the Drain Defender (www.thedraindefender.com) that seems to do an excellent job. I keep my stairwell clean of debris and feel confident that this product will give you great peace of mind.
Make your home look more appealing and protect it from unexpected winter problems. Tack these simple projects. You’ll be glad you did.
Reen Waterman is a custom content creator, writer, and newspaper columnist with his weekly column, “About the House.” He writes and co-hosts a daily radio program heard in 91 countries — www.YourRefreshedLife.com. An avid outdoorsman, Reen is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America and the American Writers and Artists Institute (AWAI).
