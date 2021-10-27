One of the most important parts of any Sunday service is the “Welcome.” It is a word written in most church bulletins, and perhaps on our marquees. It is also a part of our service that we take for granted.
To be “welcome” means to feel at home, to feel that your presence is wanted. It comes from the 12th century middle English word “wilcume,” which means “desirable guest.”
We all want to feel “welcome” when we go someplace, and it’s how we should make others feel when they come to our home, our church, or our place of employment. The “welcome” might be the most important part of our service, because if a someone new walks through the door and they don’t feel “welcome,” they aren’t likely to come back. We should be greeting those we don’t know with the same warmth, friendliness and enthusiasm as we use when we greet our lifelong friends.
The “welcome” is so important that most churches have a greeter each Sunday at the door. The role of the greeter seems easy, perhaps, but it is so important. Our greeter can set the tone of the whole service with a smile, a handshake or a hug and a warm “Welcome!”
It is said that you never get a second chance to make a first impression. This applies especially to our churches, and the first impression people have of our church comes from our greeter. Bob Krouse once said, “The first book of the Bible people read is you and I, and their first glimpse of Jesus is you and I.”
Brothers and sisters, you’ve been invited, and you’re welcome to God’s house! The door is open! You are a “desirable guest”!
