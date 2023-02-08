Charles Spurgeon said, “Do not look to your hope but to Christ, the source of your hope.” Too often we look in all directions rather than to the Lord of heaven and earth.
The world we live in is not stable. Everyday we are made aware of turmoil in our community, our schools, in governments worldwide, and also in the business community. Wherever there are people there is turmoil, problems and much trouble. It can be so discouraging.
My plea to all is let us look to our great God and Savior for He is a God of hope! He is not subject to change and He never changes. The following are a few verses about our God being a God of hope.
“And now, Lord, what wait I for? My hope is in Thee.” Psalm 39:7 KJV
Though this world offers little to meeting our expectations, God is worthy of our confidence.
“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart: and lean not unto thine own understanding. Prov. 3:5
“Trust” to me means that I am to entirely rely upon God’s promises and providences.
“Lean not unto thine own understanding” is saying that I will never understand all the why’s of what I see going on around me that tends to lead to discouragement but I am to “trust in the Lord” always through the good times and not so good times.
Jeremiah stated centuries ago: “Blessed is the man that trusteth in the Lord, and whose hope the Lord is.”
Let us always strive to keep our eyes on the God of hope. He love each of us, always and always will! My plea is let Him be your personal Lord and Savior. John 3:16
