When people say government should be run like a business, usually I flinch. If that means run like the monopoly economy we live with today, then I strongly disagree. If it means run like a healthy economy, then I am listening. A rigged economy where unchecked merger stifles innovation and more importantly competition, is not only less dynamic but fundamentally unhealthy and unfair. Monopoly in industries like in media, pharma, energy production, internet sales, cell communication and food distribution does not produce the best product at the best price. It produces the most profit while providing the minimal acceptable service or product. Healthy competition is the key to real value, and U.S. big-business-as-usual doesn’t encourage competition. So how does competition affect government?
In my last piece I listed some of the items in Joe Biden’s sweeping agenda to revive the “soul” of America. So much was presented it’s hard to envision just what the priorities might be in his plan(s). It’s confusing; is the person who spoke on April 28th the same one who ran for President as an establishment ikon in November? Has he had a come-to-please-us moment? Who or what is driving the change? My skepticism about the probability of passing even a small portion of his initiatives, in spite of the popularity of virtually all of them, is rooted in the unaccountability of the members of congress he spoke to. This includes Democrats and Republicans because the corrupt system that allowed them all to be elected is still in place. This corrupt system stifles competition to the detriment of accountable representative government, and therefore the detriment of all Americans.
SPR (structural political reform) covers a host of processes: The Electoral College, campaign finance, primary elections, access to voting, congressional redistricting, general election format (e.g., top two, ranked choice) initiative, referendum, recall, the filibuster, sunshine laws and more. Although SPR is not very sexy on any level, it is more game changing than any issue under consideration. Today’s politicians have gotten to where they are under the current, rigged system and they are willing to protect it at all costs. So why are both Democrats and Republicans talking about SPR these days? No matter the motive they have opened the box.
Both are thinking they can use structural political changes that benefit their own situation more than their opponents’ and thereby gain an advantage. Take the new election-fraud-prevention laws being adopted in many red states as an example. Whatever the stated intent, the consequence will be to suppress the popular vote. Republicans think that helps them win. Democrats are beating the same drum to a different rhythm. Their HR-1, the For the People Act, is on the surface good SPR, but beneath the surface it too is motivated by partisan advantage, or in this case disadvantage. The provision in HR1 to reform partisan redistricting is directed at reducing the huge Republican advantage in that process.
It is interesting that our own governor, Larry Hogan, a Republican, agrees with the reform included in HR-1 related to redistricting. Hogan realizes that like the Republicans, if they can fix the fight, Democrats will gerrymander with the best of them. That’s exactly what they did in Maryland. Seven election districts are shoe-ins for Democrats, district one, including the Eastern Shore, is where they dumped Republicans. If the general election is rigged to heavily favor one party, whoever wins the primary wins the general by default, and the parties control the rules in the primaries even though the taxpayer pays for the election. Thus, political parties, or those who control the parties’ base, determine who represents all the people of the district. The small and easily manipulated fraction of partisan voters who vote in the primary get to make the decision. These stalwarts tend to be extreme ideologues or single issue Kool-Aid chuggers. Ultimately, they end up the only “voters” the “representative” must answer to; she/he can ignore everyone else. These officials of both parties have not had to compete on the merits of the policies they stand for, just for their willingness to tow the party line. No wonder they can act deaf to the needs of American families while they conveniently collect donations from their other constituency, the super-rich.
Structural political reform can change this dynamic, but it will take time, and that may be another option unavailable to America. If government doesn’t deliver real, measurable, concrete relief to the people, the crisis of confidence and the epidemic of indifference will swell the anger and hopelessness rampant in the country and push everyone to indulge more dangerous delusions of despair. While I continue to reject Democrats’ partisan motives for structural political change, I simultaneously support Biden’s plans for social and economic justice. He has drawn up a list of deliverables that could immediately make a difference. This in turn, might cause segments of the population to believe the government can make a difference. Bread in the bread-basket trumps baloney from the bullhorn every time.
Joe Biden seems to be putting the interest of people above the pursuit of profit. Biden has uncharacteristically broken with establishment political and economic interests in his fledgling administration. His willingness to waive patent restrictions on vaccines in favor of saving lives worldwide is nothing short of astonishing given his previous connections with big pharma. Ending the “never-ending” war in Afghanistan is another. He is toying with greatness few suspected of him.
Structural political reform can return accountability, confidence, competitiveness and integrity to the leadership of the United States, but it will only happen if we all advocate loud and long for it. The alternative is an ever-increasing wealth gap, less trust in our leaders, more extreme and dangerous ideologues in leadership and a return to gridlock the way we know and loathe it. While I support Biden for clearly positive and beneficial initiatives that are critical to sustaining hope, I cannot let go of the reforms that are our only hope of maintaining good, accountable, “acceptional” government going forward.
Although in many congressional districts competition is minimal, there is a renewed and healthy competition going on now for middle class voters. Republican politicians are roundly criticized for bowing down at the altar of Deacon Trump, but this behavior is not all about personality, primaries and culture wars. The GOP is probably more interested in holding on to the rural middle-class white voters Trump has attracted to the party. These voters are not a given without the blessing of Trump himself. If Republicans want to win, maybe this makes sense provided integrity and honesty are expendable? As for the Democrats, they are making a risky bet on delivering some real middle-class people-pork before the mid-terms in pursuit of the same prize — working class voters. This is a riskier gambit although the rewards could be game changing. Time will tell.
Peter Taillie writes from Greensboro. He can be reached at ptaillie13@gmail.com.
