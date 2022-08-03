I had several phone calls, text messages and emails wanting to know if I was doing this column about Elvis this year — the 45th anniversary of his death — this was my reply — OH YES! Let me explain my obsession with Elvis and his life and career.
Elvis was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, on January 8, 1935, the son of Vernon and Gladys Presley. One of many young, extremely poor, country folks, Elvis had a twin brother who passed at birth. Living in extreme poverty Elvis turned to music, using worn out guitars and no money for music lessons. Elvis dearly loved the gospel music scene and walked to the local African American churches to watch and learn their style. The rest is history — he recorded his first song, “My Happiness,” at Sun Records in Memphis in 1953 at the age of 15. In 1957, I was 12 years old, stuck on a country road in the middle of farming country with parents who loved the ’30s and ’40s music. However, I had brothers and a sister who listened and danced to the likes of the artists of rhythm and blues, boogie woogie and rocking country music. This shaking, jumping caught my attention and the early teens of the ’60s woke up! Elvis hit the charts along with Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Dion, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee and many more! There was no going back then!
So I was asked, “Why Elvis?” His story always infatuated me. A poor boy with no musical training determined to perform what he loved doing no matter the ridicule he was subjected to. The only thing I really want to say here is that through the years Elvis brought me some extremely happy times. I will never forget where I was that sad August day in 1977. As I am doing this column, I am listening to Elvis sing “Glory Glory, Hallelujah.” My 14-year-old grandson Colin went with me to see the newly released movie entitled “ELVIS” — he held my hand at the end and said “wow.” Go see the movie and understand the truth about his life — endorsed by his family as being the closest to his real life that has ever been portrayed.
Now let’s do some Elvis recipes made by his personal chef — Mary Jenkins.
THE ELVIS ICE CREAM SANDWICH
1/2 cup peanut butter chips, 2 teaspoons shortening, 2 cups peanut butter ice cream with peanut butter cup pieces, softened, 8 slices banana bread, 4 ready-to-serve fully cooked bacon strips, halved, 1 tablespoon honey.
In a microwave, melt chips and shortening; stir until smooth. Cool slightly. Spread ice cream over half of the bread slices. Top with bacon; drizzle with melted chips and honey. Top with remaining bread. Wrap in plastic; freeze on a baking sheet for at least 1 hour.
BARBECUE
CHICKEN BITES
6 bacon strips, 3/4 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 18), 3 teaspoons Montreal steak seasoning, 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish, 1/2 cup barbecue sauce. Preheat the oven to 400°.
Cut bacon crosswise into thirds. Place bacon on a microwave-safe plate lined with paper towels. Cover with additional paper towels; microwave on high 3-4 minutes or until partially cooked but not crisp. Place chicken in a small bowl; sprinkle with steak seasoning and toss to coat. Wrap a bacon piece around each chicken cube; secure with a toothpick. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes. If desired, add horseradish to barbecue sauce; brush over wrapped chicken. Bake until chicken is no longer pink and bacon is crisp, 5-10 minutes longer.
FRIED DILL PICKLES
1 jar (32 ounces) whole dill pickles, 1 cup buttermilk, 2 tablespoons Louisiana-style hot sauce, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1 cup cornmeal, 2 tablespoons garlic salt, 2 tablespoons paprika, 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoon pepper, oil for deep frying, ranch salad dressing.
Drain pickles, discarding liquid. Cut pickles into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Drain on paper towels; blot with additional paper towels until dry. In a shallow bowl, mix buttermilk and hot sauce. In another shallow bowl, mix flour, cornmeal, garlic salt, paprika, cayenne pepper and pepper. Dip pickles in buttermilk mixture, then in flour mixture. In a Dutch oven, heat 1 in. of oil to 375°. Working in batches, fry pickles 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Serve immediately with ranch dressing, if desired.
BACON TOPPED MEATLOAF
1/2 cup chili sauce, 2 large eggs, lightly beaten, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 1 medium onion, chopped, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, 2/3 cup dry bread crumbs, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean), 2 bacon strips halved. Preheat the oven to 350°.
In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Crumble beef over mixture and mix lightly and thoroughly. Shape into a loaf in an ungreased 13x9-inch baking dish. Top with bacon. Bake, uncovered, for 70-80 minutes or until meat is no longer pink and a thermometer reads 160°. Drain; let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.
TRIPLE BEAN BAKE WITH BACON
1/2 pound bacon strips, cut into 1/2-inch pieces, 2/3 cup chopped onion (about 1 medium), 1 can (15-1/2 ounces) great northern beans, undrained, 1 can (16 ounces) butter beans, rinsed and drained, 1 can (16 ounces) kidney beans, rinsed and drained, 3/4 cup packed brown sugar, 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish, 1 tablespoon yellow mustard.
In a Dutch oven, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove to paper towels with a slotted spoon; drain, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings. Add onion to drippings; cook and stir over medium heat until tender. Stir in the remaining ingredients; return bacon to pan. Transfer to a greased 2-qt. baking dish. Cover and bake at 325° for 30-35 minutes or until heated through. Uncover and bake until desired consistency.
ELVIS BANANA BREAD
2 cups all-purpose flour, 1 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, 4 medium ripe bananas, mashed, 2 large eggs, room temperature, 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter, 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce, 1/4 cup canola oil, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, 2/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips. Preheat oven to 350°.
In a large bowl, whisk the first six ingredients. In another bowl, whisk bananas, eggs, peanut butter, applesauce, oil and vanilla until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Fold in chocolate chips. Transfer to three 5-3/4x3x2-in. loaf pans coated with cooking spray. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pans 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool.
If you make multiple loaves like Mary Jenkins Langston would make for his plane rides to Las Vegas, you can freeze them and reheat. Securely wrap the cooled loaves and freeze. To use, thaw at room temperature or, if desired, microwave each loaf on high for 60-75 seconds or until heated through.
“Ladies and gentlemen ... Elvis has left the building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.