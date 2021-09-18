As a long-standing resident and business owner, I am distressed to acknowledge a rising undercurrent of hostility and confrontation between the townspeople, town government and local businesses in our wonderful town of St. Michaels. It seems that we may be experiencing a pale but growing reflection of what we have been seeing in the nation in general.
Our country seems to be polarized and has lost any sense of civility, courtesy and compassion for others. Personal restraint is becoming a thing of the past. When people confront each other based on their passionately held opinions and are at each other’s throats, it can be like using a firehose in a hurricane or putting gasoline on a house fire – the conflict will only grow.
We do not want this insidious and counterproductive trend to creep into St. Michaels and must nip it in the bud. After all of the sacrifices we have made during this seemingly never-ending pandemic, we are finally emerging from our quarantines and must rebuild our economy. But St. Michaels is beginning to get a reputation as a tourist destination that might not be so friendly to tourists.
It seems we may be suffering from a rising animosity between the needs of homeowners and of business. As owner of St. Michaels Marina, I want to pass along some ideas. Clearly, we need to engage in civil discourse and look for mutually beneficial solutions that will enable us to meet all of our needs. That is we need to continue to attract visitors and their tourist dollars, while addressing and resolving any problems that may cause for homeowners. That includes accommodating your concerns about parking, noise, crowds, etc. Don’t forget, income from tourism helps pay for our infrastructure and keeps our taxes low.
It will benefit no one if we allow hostility, anger and confrontation to continue to creep into the social fabric of our town. As our agitation with each other grows, the possibility of resolving our differences diminishes. Do we really want to be known as the town that can’t get along? We owe it to each other to listen to and respect each other, and to work together toward a common goal – the future of our beloved town.
Michael Morgan is president and owner of the St. Michaels Marina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.