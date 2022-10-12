A fun filled day that we kids always looked forward to was apple picking. Mom would tell us the day before because we had to get up early on a Saturday or a day school was closed. Baskets loaded in the back of the old truck — never the El Camino — and off we would go. Usually, we went in the middle of September but no later than the middle of October. The younger kids were sent off to play and not allowed to pick. We older kids were instructed beforehand as to the rules of picking — do’s and don’ts! It was a fun day with mom taking the usual box of sandwiches and drinks. It always seemed the trip coming home took longer than the trip going — the word “tired” turns into “beat.” The one good factor was the weather was usually cool. Another day for my memory and my diary!
Apple picking tips — find an orchard nearby and there are many on the Eastern Shore. Carry wooden baskets, paper bags or plastic totes to put apples in. Start picking from the outside of the row first before heading inside due to less sun in the inner rows. Do not shake the apples off the branches, slightly lift apples up from the branches. Avoid bruising the apples by gently handling them in while placing them in the containers. When arriving home, store your apples in a cool place for later processing for canning and cooking later. Store apples for eating in the refrigerator or inside a cool atmosphere. Apples need to be used within two weeks from picking or buying them already picked.
Granny Smith: These are the best apples for making apple pie because they are super tart and very firm. Firm apples hold up well during the baking process unlike varieties such as McIntosh which kind of turn to mush.
Honeycrisp: This is my second choice when it comes to apple pie. This variety is super crisp, tart, sweet and holds up great during the baking process.
Jazz: Another crisp and sweet apple variety.
Golden Delicious: Widely available apple variety. Holds up well during the baking process but will be a little softer than the others.
Jonagold: A little tart and sweet.
Pink Lady: Just like Jonagold’s, this variety has a good balance of tart and sweet.
APPLE CRISP
About 3 pounds or 8 Granny Smith apples peeled, 1 lemon zested and juiced, 1 orange, zested and juiced, 1 tablespoon molasses, 1 1/4 teaspoons salt, divided, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon powdered ginger, 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg, 3/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1 cup light brown sugar, 1 stick (8 tablespoons) lightly salted butter, cut into cubes, plus 1 tablespoon for baking dish. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
Put the apples on a flat surface. Cut the cheeks from the apple, to remove the core. Cut into fairly thin, but not too thin, slices. Put them in a bowl and add the lemon zest and juice and the orange zest and juice. Toss to coat the apples, then add the molasses, 1/2 teaspoon salt, the cinnamon, ginger, and the nutmeg. Toss to blend.
In another bowl, combine the flour, brown sugar and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt. Add the butter to the bowl and break it up with your fingers, integrating the flour with the butter. Spread it out on a plate or small baking sheet and refrigerate until ready to use.
Butter the bottom and sides of a shallow rectangular baking dish (approximately 13 inches long and 9 inches wide) with the remaining tablespoon of butter. Add the apples and top with the butter-flour mixture. Put the dish in the center of the oven and bake until the apples are tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. The topping should be golden brown as well, about 35 to 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool a few minutes before serving.
APPLE PIE
1 double crust deep dish pie crust, 1 cup sugar, 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, 1 1/4 teaspoons cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon salt, 4 large Granny Smith apples, 3 tablespoons half and half or heavy whipping cream, cinnamon, sugar and pie wash for garnishing crust. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Prepare the pie crust. Roll out the bottom crust and fit into a 9” deep dish pie dish.
In a small bowl, whisk together the sugar, flour, nutmeg, cinnamon and salt and set aside.
Peel and slice the apples into thin slices, no more than 1/4” thick and add to a large bowl. Add the dry ingredients and mix with a large spoon, spatula or your hands until all of the apples are coated with the dry mixture. Turn the apples into the pastry lined pie dish. Drizzle the half & half or cream over the apples.
Roll out the bottom crust and place over the top. Trim the crust to about 1/2″ past the edge of the pie dish. Fold the edge of the top crust over and under the edge of the bottom crust and slightly press the two together. Flute the edges or use a fork and crimp the edges. Using a sharp knife, cut 4-5 slits in the top crust for venting. Brush the top crust with a pie wash, such as egg yolk and water, followed by a sprinkling of sugar or cinnamon and sugar mixed.
Place strips of 2” deep foil around the pie edges and staple the ends together. Fold the top of the foil in slightly. Place pie on an old cookie sheet and bake for approximately 45 minutes to 1 hour until the apples are very tender when you insert a knife through one of the slits.
Cool pie for at least 20 minutes before serving. Pie can sit out of the refrigerator for at least one day. I like to bake it the day before serving and leave it at room temperature.
EASY APPLE PIE
2 (9”) pie crusts, 7 large Granny Smith apples peeled, cored and sliced into 1/2 inch slices, 1/2 cup granulated sugar, ½ cup light brown sugar, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1 lemon (zest and juice), 1 large egg lightly beaten in a small bowl for egg wash.
Start by preparing this flaky pie crust recipe which makes 2 (9”) pie crusts, one for the bottom and one for the top of the pie. Or use a store-bought pie crust and follow package directions.
Place the oven rack in the center position and preheat the oven to 400°F.
In a large bowl, combine the sliced apples, granulated sugar, light brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, and the zest and juice of one lemon; toss to coat evenly.
Remove the pie crust dough from the fridge and let rest at room temperature for 5-10 minutes. On a lightly floured surface, roll one disc into a 12” circle that is 1/8” thick. Carefully lay the crust into the bottom of a deep dish pie plate.
Spoon the apple filling over the bottom crust and discard juices at the bottom of the bowl. Roll out the second disc of pie crust until it is 1/8” thick and lay it over the apple filling.
Use a sharp knife to trim the dough along the outside edge of the pie plate. Lift the edges where the two pie crust meet, gently press to seal and fold them under. Rotate the pie plate and repeat this process until edges are neatly tucked under themselves. Cut 4 slits in the top of the dough to allow steam to vent. Place the pie on a baking sheet. Brush the surface of the pie crust with the egg wash and sprinkle with sanding sugar. Cover the edges with a pie shield or a strip of foil to keep them from over browning during the first 25 minutes.
HOMEMADE APPLE CIDER
6 large tart apples or 2 lbs such as Granny Smith, 6 large sweet apples, such as Gala, 12 whole cloves, 6 cinnamon sticks, 1/2 to 1 cup packed light brown sugar.
Thoroughly wash and dry the apples. Cut each apple into 8 wedges (skins, seeds and stems included) and transfer to a 7-quart slow cooker. Add the cloves, cinnamon sticks and 12 cups of water. Cook on high, covered, for 4 hours. Remove the lid and carefully crush the apples with a potato masher. Cover again and cook on high for another 2 hours.
Set a large, fine-mesh strainer over a large stockpot. In batches, ladle the apple mixture into the strainer and use the back of the ladle to press down on the apple pulp to extract the liquid. Discard the pulp.
Stir in 1/2 cup of the brown sugar until completely dissolved. Taste and add additional sugar if needed.
Serve the apple cider hot or allow it to cool fully, then serve it chilled over ice.
APPLE FRIES
Vegetable oil for frying, 4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, 1/2 cup cornstarch, 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 2/3 cup heavy cream, 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract.
Heat 1 1/2 inches of vegetable oil in a large wide pot over medium heat until a deep-fry thermometer registers 300 degrees F.
Cut the apples into 1/2-inch-wide sticks to look like fries. Working in two batches, toss the apples in the cornstarch until well coated, shaking off the excess. Fry in the hot oil until softened but still pale, about 2 minutes.
Remove with a slotted spoon and transfer to a rack set over a rimmed baking sheet in a single layer; let cool.
Let the oil return to 300 degrees F between batches.
Mix 1/2 cup sugar and the cinnamon in a shallow bowl; set aside. Beat the heavy cream, vanilla and remaining 2 tablespoons sugar in a medium bowl with a mixer until medium peaks form.
Increase the oil temperature to 375 degrees F. Working in about three batches, re-fry the apples until crisp and lightly browned, about 1 1/2 minutes.
Remove to paper towels to drain briefly, then toss in the cinnamon sugar until well coated. Serve warm with the whipped cream for dipping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.