A fun filled day that we kids always looked forward to was apple picking. Mom would tell us the day before because we had to get up early on a Saturday or a day school was closed. Baskets loaded in the back of the old truck — never the El Camino — and off we would go. Usually, we went in the middle of September but no later than the middle of October. The younger kids were sent off to play and not allowed to pick. We older kids were instructed beforehand as to the rules of picking — do’s and don’ts! It was a fun day with mom taking the usual box of sandwiches and drinks. It always seemed the trip coming home took longer than the trip going — the word “tired” turns into “beat.” The one good factor was the weather was usually cool. Another day for my memory and my diary!

