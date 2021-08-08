Apple announced Thursday it will start scanning users photos from their iPhones and other devices for suspected child pornography and child abuse images.
Some other cloud technology platforms, including Google and Facebook already scan user files for illegal images.
Apple’s move involves scanning photos when they are uploaded to the iCloud system. Child protection groups welcome the move hoping it will help curtail abuse and trafficking rings.
We still need to see a greater societal focus — including law enforcement — on human trafficking rings as well as missing children and young women, especially indigenous and other women of color. Imagine if we put a similar financial and energy focus on that problem as we do on national security and defense areas.
Privacy advocates are voicing big concerns over Apple scanning users’ photos. Those concerns are very legitimate and raise a number of serious questions.
There is a slippery slope of worry that big technology companies will expand their scanning of users’ data and images to other arenas — including to partner with governments to squelch speech and investigate dissidents and political opponents.
That is a legitimate concern considering technology firms’ accommodations of the Chinese government and other countries that restrict speech and dissent. Silicon Valley and social media giants have also certainly displayed their political and colors in the U.S. Orwellian worries are not far-fetched.
Partnerships to stamp out horrible child exploitation and sex trafficking should always be welcomed. We need more sources and more investigations into abuse and trafficking.
Privacy advocates are right to press Apple and other technology firms on their partnerships and relationships with government entities (especially in the U.S. and China).
What kind of personal data is being shared already with governments and police and where is all this headed in terms of privacy and protection of free speech and dissent?
We will continue to navigate privacy, civil liberties and protecting speech as the intersection of technology and governments continue in our daily lives.
We should also continue to support groups and advocates who have been on the frontlines in battling human trafficking rings and helping vulnerable and at-risk kids. They are true heroes.
