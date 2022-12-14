Seven hundred years before the Christ Child was born, the prophet Isaiah foretold that He would be called the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6). This began to unfold in an amazing way when centuries later, on the hills surrounding the little town of Bethlehem, the angel of the Lord told shepherds that the Savior had been born and that they would find the Babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. The angel then was joined by a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest and on earth, peace.” He went on to say that peace comes to those on whom God‘s favor rests.
Obviously, not everyone in our world has peace. Do you, right now, have peace in your heart and life? Is peace a reality in your marriage, family and relationships? Good question — because our world is a very troubled place; just look at the news, and you will see a litany of crime, hatred, violence and war.
So … how can we experience the peace of God while living in a culture that is in chaos and turmoil and unrest? The answer is one of awakening truth: the peace OF God comes to anyone who has peace WITH God. We don’t begin our lives with that peace because we come into this world separated from God by our sin. God’s peace is a gift that is experienced by those who have responded to His invitation to believe in Him for the forgiveness of sins and have accepted His free offer of eternal life. This belief mandates a surrender of one’s entire life into God’s hands. It becomes a matter of ownership (Matthew 16:24-26).
To each and everyone who truly believes, Jesus says, “Peace I leave with you, My peace, I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” (John 14:27). Jesus is totally qualified to give you this gift because, as the prophet Isaiah announced, “He is the Prince of Peace!”
