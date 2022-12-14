Seven hundred years before the Christ Child was born, the prophet Isaiah foretold that He would be called the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 9:6). This began to unfold in an amazing way when centuries later, on the hills surrounding the little town of Bethlehem, the angel of the Lord told shepherds that the Savior had been born and that they would find the Babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. The angel then was joined by a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest and on earth, peace.” He went on to say that peace comes to those on whom God‘s favor rests.

