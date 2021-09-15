Now that schools have opened and the “all important cafeteria groups” are back to work, the pots and pans are banging, and the sweet aroma is coming down the hallways. Let’s share some of their recipes! The Maryland Food Service Association published a cookbook in 1977, and I have used my copy over and over. I am not sure if there have been any since — if there has been please contact me so I may update. Any food service worker in Caroline County will know how to reach me. So, welcome back all food service workers to the 2021 — 2022 school year and thank you for feeding those delicious and nutritious meals to our children. Now let’s explore some of these great recipes.
The first recipe is SEAFOOD PASTA SALAD from Wicomico County. You’ll need: 1 package tri-color pasta or macaroni, 3 stalks celery, 1 pound imitation crabmeat, 1 cup frozen green peas, 1 cup mayonnaise, 1 1/2 tablespoons white sugar, 2 tablespoons white vinegar, 3 tablespoons milk, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; rinse under cold water until cool and drain. While pasta is cooking, chop celery and crabmeat. Run hot water over peas to defrost. In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, milk, salt and pepper. Add the pasta, celery and crabmeat and stir until evenly coated. Adjust the salt, sugar or mayonnaise to suit your taste. Chill several hours before serving.
The next recipe is MACARONI AND CHEESE from Caroline County. Ingredients: 8 to 10 ounces elbow macaroni, 1/2 cup whole milk, 1 (12-ounce) can evaporated milk, 2 eggs, lightly beaten, 1 1/2 teaspoons white pepper, 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt or to taste, 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, cut into small pieces, 2 tablespoons sour cream, 1/2 pound Velveeta, cut into small chunks, 8 ounces shredded Colby-Jack cheese or 4 ounces Colby and 4 ounces Monterey Jack, 4 ounces shredded sharp cheddar cheese and 1 cup shredded mild cheddar cheese. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bring a large pot of water to boil and then salt generously. Cook macaroni just shy of package directions, al dente. Drain well and place in 9 by 13 inch baking dish or pan. In the same pasta pot, whisk together whole milk, evaporated milk, eggs, salt, pepper and sugar until combined. Pour mixture over cooked macaroni in a pan. Add butter, sour cream, Velveeta, Colby-Jack and sharp cheddar cheeses. Stir to combine well and top evenly with shredded mild cheddar. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until bubbly and lightly browned on top. Let rest for 10 minutes or so before serving.
From Garrett County we have SQUASH CASSEROLE. You’ll need: 2 tablespoons butter, divided, 4 small yellow squash (about 2 lbs.), sliced (about 6 cups total), 1 small onion, diced, 1 red bell pepper, diced, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 2 eggs, 1 cup grated cheddar cheese, 1/4 cup sour cream, 1/4 cup mayonnaise, 3/4 cup crushed butter crackers (I used 18 Ritz crackers). Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Spray an 8-inch or 9-inch square baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add squash, onion, and bell pepper to the skillet, cooking and stirring for about 10 minutes (or until vegetables are tender). Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, whisk together eggs, cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise. Stir the egg mixture into the squash mixture. Transfer the squash mixture into the prepared baking dish. In a separate bowl, combine crushed crackers with remaining 1 tablespoon of melted butter. Sprinkle buttered cracker crumbs over top of the casserole. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until casserole is set and topping is golden brown. In a separate bowl, combine crushed crackers with remaining 1 tablespoon of melted butter. Sprinkle buttered cracker crumbs over the top of the casserole. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the casserole is set and the topping is golden brown.
Last one from Caroline County is the favorite sweet treat of many kids from past generations. PEANUT BUTTER PAN SQUARES Ingredients: 1/2 cup butter, cubed, 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter, 1 1/2 cups sugar, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract. In a microwave-safe bowl, melt butter and peanut butter; stir until smooth. Combine sugar and flour; gradually add to butter mixture and mix well. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Spread into a greased 9 by 13 inch baking pan. Bake at 350 defgrees until lightly browned and edges start to pull away from the sides of the pan, 28-32 minutes. Cool then cut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.