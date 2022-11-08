The 2020 election in Talbot County was determined by 116 votes of more than 22,000 cast locally. Particularly in communities like ours, your vote – your individual voice – matters. We might also note that state and local elections, though perhaps not as exciting as a presidential race, are undeniably more important and impactful to our day-to-day lives.

