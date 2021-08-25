I’m often surprised by the little things that trigger my anger: The incessant barking of the neighbor’s dog. A morning mishap that makes me run late. An inconsiderate driver who cuts in and causes me to miss the light. The moodiness of a co-worker that alters mine.
There are any number of things that can trigger our anger, some significant, like injustice and deception. Some not so much, like a barking dog or missing the light. The point is we all get angry every now and then. The question is what do we do with our anger?
The Bible tells us that anger is a natural. It is natural to be angry when wronged by others. It’s what we do with our anger that can leads to sin. “Be angry and do not sin,” Paul writes in Ephesians 4. “Do not let the sun go down on your anger, and give no opportunity for the devil” (Ephesians 4:26-27). It’s when we allow anger to remain instead of choosing grace and forgiveness that we break God’s command.
If the truth be known, “our anger is often a symptom of our brokenness rather than a result of the wrongs of others. Often, anger is rooted in our own insecurities and pride rather than a righteous anger for justice” (Craig Denison). And “human anger is typically self-driven and prone to explosion of temper and violent deeds” (Max Lucado).
That’s why we are encouraged to be “slow to anger” (James 1:19; Proverbs 19:11) and to hold back rather than give full vent to our rage (Proverbs 29:11). A friend of mine recently shared about a heated conversation he had with a co-worker. The co-worker said, “I’m sure you can see how angry I am.” To which he replied, “I’m sure you can’t see how angry I am.” Rather than flying off the handle and demanding his way, he exemplified grace and forgiveness and sought a more godly way of dealing with his anger.
