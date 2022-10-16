In 1982, I was visiting a lovely woman name Dorothy Huff Simmons who owned a home in Cumberland, MD. In 1975, I rented a room on the top floor of her home while I was attending the local college, Allegany Community College. The home was perfect. There was a certain gaiety and charm in it. The smell of squash pie was ever present, tablecloths were always utilized and an icy root beer was easily accessible in the refrigerator. As a student, I noticed, when climbing the steps to my room, that there was an easel and calligraphy tools along with various inks on adjacent stands. Dorothy informed me that she created, the names on diplomas for area schools and colleges. Her easel and chair were located on the “bend” of the floor, just past her bedroom and situated on a landing with bright light streaming in from the sun.
A few years after attending the college, I decided to make the scenic drive to Dorothy’s home to say hello and give her a hug. She greeted me at the front door, and we shared her home cooked meal together. We laughed and recounted funny stories. Prior to leaving, I asked if I could walk up the three floors to look at my former bedroom. As I held the wooden banister and rounded the bend to the landing, I saw her easel and assorted instruments. I stopped to reflect and smile at her creations. But then I paused. She had written “Frostburg State College” on a diploma and had an incomplete name: “Stephanie Ro…”
I immediately knew who possessed the incomplete name on the diploma. The diploma was for the murdered Maryland girl who attended Frostburg State College, Stephanie Roper. Chills ran up my spine and I bowed my head and tried to compose myself. Once downstairs, Dorothy confirmed that she hesitated to complete the diploma until confirming things with Frostburg. She was informed that Mr. and Mrs. Roper would be attending the graduation ceremony to receive their daughter’s diploma.
The murderers of Stephanie Roper should have received the death penalty, but they did not. Like the Parkland shooter’s crimes, Stephanie Roper’s murder was earmarked for the ultimate punishment: Death. Those two men who kidnapped her, raped her, tortured her, shot her and cut her hands off to avoid identification, gave Stephanie’s family a life sentence of grief and shook the entire state of Maryland. No act of contrition would ever heal so many broken hearts. In fact, like others, I felt traumatized on a certain level, after learning the details of the crime. Stephanie Roper and I were close in age. We both attended Western Maryland colleges. We both grew up in PG County. Even today, when I come across a sign that says “Frostburg,” the first thing I think of is Stephanie Roper. As I drive to Cumberland, MD to now visit Dorothy’s grave, I still think of Stephanie Roper. I simply cannot turn it off. I try to, but her face and her story enter my brain.
So, it is extremely painful to see other families and communities not receive the justice that they deserve when a loved one is murdered in such heinous and despicable ways.
I know the topic is a hot one. The United States Supreme Court decisions hold steadfast that in America, no one under the age of eighteen shall be put to death. Additionally, there is credence for one who suffers a mental disease or defect. But certainly, for those like the Parkland murderer, who have ample time during their premeditation phase to cease their actions and mayhem, a juror should pronounce that this is intolerable conduct in the United States and that the only recourse for such unconscionable actions is death.
