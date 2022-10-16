Cathy Lindberg Jarosz

Cathy Lindberg Jarosz

In 1982, I was visiting a lovely woman name Dorothy Huff Simmons who owned a home in Cumberland, MD. In 1975, I rented a room on the top floor of her home while I was attending the local college, Allegany Community College. The home was perfect. There was a certain gaiety and charm in it. The smell of squash pie was ever present, tablecloths were always utilized and an icy root beer was easily accessible in the refrigerator. As a student, I noticed, when climbing the steps to my room, that there was an easel and calligraphy tools along with various inks on adjacent stands. Dorothy informed me that she created, the names on diplomas for area schools and colleges. Her easel and chair were located on the “bend” of the floor, just past her bedroom and situated on a landing with bright light streaming in from the sun.

