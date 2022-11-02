Thanksgiving Sides
Thanksgiving dinner was always a special dinner growing up on the farm. Mom loved cooking big dinners where family members came from afar to share the bounty of food that was mostly homegrown. Mom would sharpen her knife, grab a couple of baskets and walk down to the fields looking for “greens” — collard and turnip greens. Many local women would ask if they could have some also and the answer was always “yes.” What a sight to behold — five or six country women gathered in the field with cotton dresses on, bib aprons, towing baskets and their sharpest knives “cutting greens.” I loved walking along beside them listening to the “latest country news.”

