Greetings, blessings and love from God, our Father. Precious ones, we have journeyed with Jesus, the Son of God, through his passion week. This final week of his earthly life, to Good Friday and to the cross of Calvary. Jesus suffered, was crucified, willingly gave his life a ransom for you and for me. He died the death of a criminal and was buried three days in a borrowed tomb.

