Greetings, blessings and love from God, our Father. Precious ones, we have journeyed with Jesus, the Son of God, through his passion week. This final week of his earthly life, to Good Friday and to the cross of Calvary. Jesus suffered, was crucified, willingly gave his life a ransom for you and for me. He died the death of a criminal and was buried three days in a borrowed tomb.
But that’s NOT how the story ends. Love is more powerful than death. He rose up on the third day, victorious over death, hell, and the grave. When he spoke, “It is finished” from the cross he was closing that chapter here on earth and opening a new and better way for you and I.
We seem to be faced daily with mass shootings, violence in our streets and homes, corruption in our government, a falling away in our churches, there’s a shift from that which is holy to unholy, that which is natural affection to unnatural affection. Abortion is not a matter nor concern of the heart but merely a moment of pleasure to be dismissed and discarded. These things seem to have overshadowed that which is good and taken our focus from the morals and values of life. Someone can legally and publicly possess marijuana but can I freely and lovingly preach and share Jesus from the same platform. Yes, life is real. Yes, life is challenging. Yes, life will and does interrupt our daily living to get our attention, and all of the above should do just that. Our loving God will allow this and some things to come to bring us back to His loving side for restoration and healing.
We’ve just celebrated Easter when Jesus laid down His sinless life for each of us. We celebrate it once a year but we should live it every day. Jesus gave his life to draw us from the world’s darkness unto his marvelous light. He desires to make all things new in our lives.
When he spoke, “It is finished,” from the cross, a new and better way was made available to us. Through faith, love, intentional prayer and understanding let us work together and pray together to see all things become new. Let it begin with you.
Scripture references Rev. 21:5, Romans 1:24-32 and 2 Tim. 3:1-5.
