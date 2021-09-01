Today’s column is devoted to bus drivers everywhere. Some schools have already started and others begin in the upcoming days. Today’s recipes are from a cookbook compiled by the late Mrs. Kim Blades’ son after her death. Kim was a devoted bus driver and a delicious cook. Kim and I shared and compared many recipes and found that we both were old-fashioned cooks! Two other beloved bus drivers were the late Robert Jester, who came from the classroom to the transportation department. We recently lost another beloved bus driver, firefighter and all-around popular man, the late James Troy Brooks Sr. God bless all of our drivers, past and present. And God bless all of our children, teachers, and all staff in all departments — have a safe school opening and school year.
Let us begin with Kim’s BAKED LASAGNA. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Begin by sautéing 1 pound ground beef in 2 tablespoons olive oil, breaking into small pieces as it browns. In the pan, when beef is brown, add three 10 1/2 ounce cans of spaghetti sauce, 1/2 cup tomato juice, 3/4 teaspoon oregano and 1 1/2 teaspoon salt. Simmer this mixture for 15 minutes. Cook one pound package of rippled edge lasagna as directed on the package. Prepare the filling by mixing and tossing together an 8 ounce package of shredded mozzarella cheese, 4 beaten eggs, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/8 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon oregano. Mix sauce and filling together. Place a small amount of the sauce in the bottom of the greased casserole, alternating with layers of lasagna. Fold the extended layers of lasagna noodles back over the top and cover with sauce. Sprinkle top with shredded parmesan cheese and bake in a preheated oven for 40 minutes.
BARBECUED CHICKEN. In a small bowl mix together 1/4 cup oil, 1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning, 1 teaspoon Accent flavor enhancer, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon poultry seasoning, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/2 teaspoon celery salt and 1/8 teaspoon garlic salt. Rub one broiler/fryer chicken inside and outside with this mixture, covering all parts well. Cook on a barbecue grill 5 inches from the heat source. Cover with grill lid or foil to maintain even roasting temperatures. Cook 1 1/4 hours or until legs turn evenly when lifted or twisted. This chicken recipe can also be baked in the oven at 350 degrees for 2 to 2 1/2 hours.
CHEESE MUFFINS. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Mix together 2 cups flour, 3 teaspoons baking powder, 2 teaspoons sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 beaten egg, 1 cup milk, 1/4 cup melted shortening, and 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Mix together and place in greased muffin tins and bake in a preheated oven for 20 minutes.
FAVORITE SUGAR COOKIES. My grandson and I make these cookies often and will be making them again for his lunch box treat. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Cream together 1 cup oleo (margarine) and 2 cups sugar. Add 1 cup of milk, with 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1 teaspoon baking soda and 1 tablespoon vanilla and 4 cups flour. Mix well and drop by tablespoons on a baking sheet. You can put sprinkles on the top. Bake until light brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.