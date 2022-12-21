If there’s one clear lesson from the Brittney Griner/Paul Whelan controversy that’s keeping partisans in America’s culture wars all worked up, it’s this: Stay out of Russia. As my man Charles P. Pierce puts it in Esquire: “The government there appears to be operating on the same business plan as the drug cartels in this hemisphere, or the Somali ship hijackers: Grab up an influential hostage and get what you can in return.”

