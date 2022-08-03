Adriana Cohen

The jig is up. By every major metric — the U.S. economy, public health, education, crime, foreign policy, immigration, energy independence and the spiraling fentanyl drug crisis killing Americans — the Biden administration has been an abysmal failure.

