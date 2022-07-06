Every summer I always looked forward to the annual trip to the McCabe Blueberry Fields outside of Frankford, Delaware. The McCabe family were my mother’s maternal family members from many generations of cotton growers and truck crops.
We would load up in the pickup after the morning chores were done. Mom would pack sandwiches and jugs of ice water. Mom knew that no matter that we had a large breakfast, we would be hungry as soon as the wheels turned on the truck.
Arriving at the fields we got our quart baskets together and we went two to a row to pick — but first we had to eat our tummies full of this sweet blue fruit that was delicious. By the time you ate so much, your picking aspirations slowed down! Mom was having none of that — the message was passed down the line — we stayed until dark if needed but the crates would be filled before we could go home! Arriving home mom would pull the berries in a washing tub full of cold water.
The next morning the real work began — washing the berries through three or four cycles of cold water and picking out any trash, such as sticks and leaves.
Meanwhile back in the kitchen, guess who was washing and rinsing jelly jars for jelly and quart jars for pie filling? Most of the day this would go on and those beautiful blue berries transformed into delicious blueberry jams and jellies and blueberry filling for pies and cobblers and muffins and pancakes — mom loved living and working and l enjoyed ‘doing’ the farm life. Most of all she enjoyed having family and friends gathered at her large kitchen table on a cold Sunday afternoon enjoying her farm-raised neat and locally grown truck crops.
BLUEBERRY LEMON BISCUITS
2 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 1 cup lemon yogurt, 1 large egg, room temperature, 1/4 cup butter melted, 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries For the glaze: 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest. Preheat the oven to 400°.
In a large bowl, whisk the first five ingredients. In another bowl, whisk yogurt, egg, melted butter and lemon zest until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Fold in blueberries. Drop by 1/3 cupfuls 1 inch apart onto a greased baking sheet. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until light brown.
In a small bowl, combine glaze ingredients; stir until smooth. Drizzle over warm biscuits.
Here is an old one, probably around 60 or 70 years old. This was a “clean out the cupboards sweet treat” on the farm.
BLUEBERRY CORNBREAD
1 cup cornmeal, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 3 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 large eggs, 2/3 cup buttermilk, 2 cups blueberries, 3 tablespoons vegetable oil for pan. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees, spread 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a 9x9 inch pan or 9-inch round cast iron skillet. Mix cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Beat eggs and buttermilk. Add egg mixture to flour mixture and mix until just combined. Fold in blueberries until just combined. Try not to over mix. Bake at 450 for 20 to 25 or until brown.
Here is a newer recipe, as there wasn’t much garlic on the farm growing up.
RED, WHITE and BLUEBERRY SALAD
2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1/2 cup julienned fresh basil, 1/3 cup white balsamic vinegar, 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint leaves, 2 garlic cloves, minced, 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1 teaspoon pepper, 2 cups cherry tomatoes, 8 cups fresh arugula, 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese pearls, drained, 2 medium peaches, sliced, 2 cups fresh blueberries, 6 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto.
In a small bowl, whisk the first nine ingredients. Add tomatoes; let stand while preparing salad. In a large bowl, combine arugula, mozzarella, peach slices, blueberries and prosciutto. Pour tomato mixture over top; toss to coat. Garnish with additional mint leaves. Serve immediately.
Another oldie but goodie, you’ll want to break out that cast iron skillet for this West Line Road recipe.
SKILLET BLUEBERRY SLUMP
4 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup water, 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1 cup all-purpose flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 tablespoon butter, 1/2 cup 2% milk, vanilla ice cream. Preheat the oven to 400°.
In a 10-in. ovenproof skillet, combine the first five ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, about 11 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add milk; stir just until moistened.
Drop batter in six portions on top of the simmering blueberry mixture. Transfer to the oven. Bake, uncovered, 17-20 minutes or until dumplings are golden brown. Serve warm, with ice cream.
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
1 cup all-purpose flour, 3 tablespoons cornmeal, 3 tablespoons quick-cooking oats, 3 tablespoons sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon salt, dash ground nutmeg, 1 large egg, 1-1/2 cups buttermilk, 2 tablespoons canola oil, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries.
In a large bowl, whisk the first eight ingredients. In another bowl, whisk egg, buttermilk, oil and vanilla until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened (batter will be lumpy). Let stand for 15 minutes. Lightly grease a griddle or large nonstick skillet, heat over medium heat. Stir blueberries into batter. Pour batter by 1/4 cupful onto a griddle or skillet. Cook until bubbles on top begin to pop and bottoms are golden brown. Turn and cook until the second side is brown.
BLUEBERRY MUFFINS
1 cup blueberry muffins, 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour, 1 cup sugar, 1/3 cup vegetable oil, 1/2 cup buttermilk, 1 large egg, 2 teaspoons vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons baking powder, 2 tablespoons of raw sugar or coarse sugar, 1⁄2 teaspoon salt. Preheat the oven 400 degrees. Use standard paper muffin liners and place them in a muffin tin. You’ll get approximately eight muffins from this recipe.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt and baking powder. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together egg, oil, milk, and vanilla extract. Now pour the egg mixture into the large bowl with the dry mixture. Use just a fork and gently mix it all together. You don’t need to mix, just get all the ingredients mixed well by hand for about a minute.
Add blueberries and gently fold them into the batter with a spatula. You don’t want the berries getting crushed so be sure to just gently fold them into the batter. Again, takes about a minute.
Spoon the mixture into each muffin cup. Go ahead and fill the paper liners level with the top. Sprinkle the raw sugar on the top of each muffin. Place in the oven and bake for 15-20 minutes until muffins get browned on top. Test with a toothpick — if the toothpick comes out dry, muffins are done.
BLUEBERRY COBBLER
3 cups ripe fresh blueberries, 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest, 1 1/4 cups sugar divided, 1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour, 1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 cup butter melted, 1 cup of milk. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Generously butter a 1.8-liter baking dish. Set aside.
In a large bowl add blueberries, lemon zest and 1/4 cup sugar. Toss to coat the blueberries in sugar, while mashing a few blueberries so that they release juices and create a light syrup. Set aside.
In a large bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and remaining sugar. Add butter, almond milk and vanilla extract, if using. Stir gently just until flour is combined. The batter will be a bit lumpy which is perfect. Pour batter into the prepared dish.
Spoon the blueberries in a single layer on top of batter (do not stir blueberries in). Shake the dish gently so the blueberries settle into the batter a little. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the middle is set. Let cool for 5-10 minutes.
Last but not least, the famous ...
BLUEBERRY PIE.
1 package Refrigerated Pie Crust (2 sheets) 2-3 tablespoons all purpose flour, 5 cups blueberries, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 1/3 cup cornstarch, 3/4 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons butter (chilled), 1 egg yolk, 1 tablespoon heavy cream.
Sprinkle a couple tablespoons of flour onto a cutting board or counter top. Roll out one sheet of the pie crust onto the floured surface. Gently roll out with a rolling pin until smooth. Fold the pie sheet in half and place it into the bottom of the pie dish. Unfold and mold into the bottom and sides of the pie dish.
Rinse blueberries and add to a mixing bowl. Sprinkle berries with lemon juice, cornstarch and sugar. Toss gently to coat the berries. Add the berry mixture to the pie dish. Slice chilled butter into pieces and place on top of the berries.
Unroll the second sheet of pie crust to the floured surface and roll gently to smooth. Using a pastry wheel, cut the rounded edges off of the pie crust sheet, then cut into strips as evenly as possible. Add the strips in one direction on top of the pie spaced apart. Weave in strips going the opposite direction over and under each strip for form a lattice pattern.
In a small bowl, add the egg yolk and tablespoon of heavy cream and whisk together. Use a pastry brush to brush on the top of the crust.
Place pie into the oven and bake for 45-55 minutes until hot and bubbly. The crust should be nicely browned. Allow the pie to cool completely before serving.
Blueberries can help heart health, bone strength, skin health, blood pressure, diabetes management, cancer prevention, and mental health. One cup of blueberries provides 24% of a person’s recommended daily allowance of vitamin C. Packed with antioxidants these berries are also high in potassium making them the top choice of doctors and nutritionists. Not only can they lower your risk of heart disease and cancer, but they are also anti-inflammatory.
