When the weatherman said a chance of more cold wintry mix headed our way again this weekend, I promised myself I will not do what I have done in the past — rush out of home or work to get to the grocery store to grab bread, milk, eggs and those fattening snacks. I am number eight in line among others like myself saying “the shelves are empty.” I rush home to find I have bread, milk and eggs from the last “snow call.” OK, I will pull out the oldest bread, milk and eggs and replace with the newest batch, but now what do I make with this combination? No need to worry as I think back to what my mom did with this excess — she’d get out her recipes and cook bread pudding!
When mom had stale bread in the bread box, she made delicious bread pudding with it. This was a different kind of pudding and very tasty. Most of our bread was homemade, so she would also use biscuits for the pudding, just broken up in smaller pieces. We would come in the house and a pan would be sitting on the countertop cooling, and it smelled so good. Mom would cut the pudding in squares, and we could simply pick one up and be on our way. I have said many times that there was very little waste on the farm, and it included “stale bread.” Today I have several different versions of homemade bread pudding recipes so pick your favorite and let’s get started.
OLD FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING
Soak one loaf of stale bread in about a cup of water, breaking the bread into pieces. Let soak, in a large bowl, for 30 minutes and then squeeze all the water out and place back in the bowl. Add 2 sticks melted margarine, 1 cup self-rising flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup crushed saltines, 1/2 cup golden raisins, 1 tablespoon allspice, 1 tablespoon nutmeg, 1 tablespoon cinnamon and 2 beaten eggs, mix well and pour into a lightly greased baking pan. Bake at 375 degrees for one hour.
GRANDMA’S BREAD PUDDING
Heat 2 cups milk to scalding (bubbling around the edges) of the saucepan. Pour milk over 4 cups cubed stale bread. Cool and add 1/4 cup melted butter, 2 beaten eggs, 1/2 cup seedless raisins, optional, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. pour into a buttered 1 1/2-quart baking dish and bake in a 350-degree oven for 40 to 45 degrees. Serve warm with cream or whipped topping.
COUNTRY OLD
FASHIONED BREAD
PUDDING
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, crumble 8 slices of day old bread and add 1 cup evaporated milk, 1 1/2 cups whole milk, 3 beaten eggs, 2 teaspoons of vanilla, 1 cup coconut, and 3/4 stick margarine. Mix well and rub a baking pan with butter and pour in mixture. Bake for about 45 minutes. I reserved a small amount of coconut and sprinkle on top before baking.
ENGLISH BREAD
PUDDING
6 ¼ cups cubed whole wheat bread, 1 ¼ cups milk, 1 egg, beaten, 1/3 cup butter, softened, 3/4 cup raisins, 1/4 cup dried mixed fruit, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon ground nutmeg, 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, combine bread and milk, and set aside to soak for 5 minutes. Then stir in egg, butter, raisins, mixed fruit, brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon. Mix well. Press the mixture into a 9-inch square baking pan. Bake in preheated oven until golden and firm to touch, about 35 minutes. Leave in baking pan to cool, then cut into squares.
SPANISH STYLE BREAD PUDDING
1 loaf white bread, 2 tablespoons butter, 1 cup raisins, 1 cup pineapple chunks, drained, 4 ounces Colby Jack cheese, 3/4 cup chopped walnuts, 10 cinnamon sticks, 2 cups white sugar, 2 cups water. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Combine water, cinnamon, and sugar in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil and let simmer for about 15 minutes. Set aside. Toast bread and butter each slice on one side. Arrange toast in a single layer in a large casserole dish. Sprinkle bread with raisins, nuts, and pineapple. Slice cheese and place over this mixture. Repeat layers until all bread is used, making sure enough cheese is left over for the top. Pour the cinnamon syrup mixture over everything in baking dish. Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and cool for at least 15 minutes.
Today’s column is devoted to the Medical Team at Tidal Health Primary Care, Dr. John Appiott’s office in Federalsburg. Thank you Kele and team for your dedication to my column and kind words. This cooking column has come from my life and heart for almost 40 years, and I have considered doing a cookbook of recipes attached to stories as you suggested. Stay safe on the roads, warm in the house and much patience in the checkout lines!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.