We hear or read “Breaking News” regularly. Usually those words are followed by details of tragedy, scandal or the inelegant words of a public figure. Here’s some real breaking news: “While we were without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.” The love of God is not a prize for the perfect! The nearness of God is not dependent on my spiritual savvy.
Our moral and ethical weaknesses cannot block God’s outreach to us. Accepted just as we are by God, compassion received compels us to accept others as they are. No reason to hate myself or anybody else. We must remember that...
“We are God’s people, the chosen of the Lord,
Born of the Spirit, established by the Word;
Our cornerstone is Christ alone, and strong in Christ we stand; O let us live transparently and walk heart to heart and hand in hand.”
— Bryan Jeffrey Leech
