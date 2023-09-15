DEAR HARRIETTE: I recently had an uncomfortable experience during a Zoom call with two female work colleagues. While waiting for the rest of our team to join the call, we started discussing our nails and showing our manicures to the camera. One colleague made a thoughtless comment about how both mine and the other colleague’s nails were “a little too ghetto” for her. The problem is that the woman who made that comment is white, and the other colleague and I are Black. While I knew she was joking, the joke didn’t go over too well with the other colleague. I have a closer relationship with the woman who made the joke, so I feel the need to fix this situation before the other colleague complains to the higher-ups. How do I fix the situation without getting the white colleague fired? — Bad Joke

  

