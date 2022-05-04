Over 50 years ago, a 17-year-old girl wrote in her Easton High School yearbook “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.” It’s not always easy to be nice — or civil — in today’s world. Take it from me. I was that girl.
I have always been interested in manners and respect, and even taught it to youth on a number of occasions, but now I realize that the topic of civility is paramount and that is what I have been researching and trying to live up to. I wish I had a pill in the palm of my hand to solve the world’s problems. I don’t. But we have a problem-solving approach. And as an American, I wanted to address civility in our role as homeowners, in our neighborhoods, towns, our country, and our world. And ask the all-important question — can civility be achieved in our society today?
There is a wonderful phrase, “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.” I changed it up: “Let there be respect on earth and let it begin with me.”
The pandemic affected our socialization. The word “pandemic” is of the Greek language meaning “all the people and general population.” During the pandemic, we were all isolated, there was very little socialization among families, family holidays, schools, and from everyday touching and hugging. Our youth battled mental health crises — and still do because of this. I found people to be uncomfortable and often angry with one another — transferring their feelings about the situation to others in their realm.
This is borne out in the Pyramid of Needs Theory many years ago proponed by Dr. Abraham Maslow that, after satisfying our basic needs for air, water, and food and security in that order, our next need is all-important socialization (love and belonging). In Maslow’s theory, if our social needs are not satisfied, it is not possible to pursue the next levels of the pyramid — self-esteem and then self-actualization, which is being the most we can be in life. In other words, it is impossible to progress to be our best selves if we are stunted in socialization.
The word civility originated in 509 BC when the Romans founded their republic. Civility is derived from the word “civis,” or citizen. And we all are citizens of the world. The dictionary defines civility as a polite act or expression (can be verbal or non-verbal), courtesy, training in the humanities, gallant, chivalrous, the bare minimum of fulfilling the requirements of good breeding.
Character Counts, taught in our schools, refers to the six Pillars of Character: Trustworthiness, Respect, Responsibility, Fairness, Caring and Citizenship. Additionally, the traits of Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Generosity, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness, and Self-Control are from the Biblical Fruits of the Spirit.
Now in so-called “post-pandemic” settings, we have the opportunity to greet one another, communicate, and socialize again. How do we feel about this? Are we able to adapt? Can we return to civility in a civilized society? Many experts on civility cite that it goes beyond good manners and listening attentively. It actually includes engagement — with the intent of sincere respect toward sharing our own beliefs and values with others.
During my research on civility, I actually found a definition which said: “When you do not really like someone very much, but you manage to treat them in a socially acceptable way. It is a code of conduct which makes others want to keep us around.”
Really listening to others in a non-judgmental way is a good first step to civility. One’s tolerance for another is key in our divided world. When my long-term neighbor insulted my politician and I insulted hers, I wrote her note that we must not speak of politics, if we valued our friendship. She telephoned me to respond the same way, and that re-opened the door to a civil relationship once more.
I am trying harder to show hospitality to strangers. As the adage continues, some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it. A pizza parlor in Chicago ran out of business during the pandemic. His competition provided him with enough pizzas to sell so he could stay in business. I am sure some money changed hands, but what a good example of civility. An initial smile, a gesture, how we drive and behave — even in the grocery store, a restaurant or a gas station can make or break civil relations.
A woman in a fast food restaurant admired my lipstick in passing. I responded with a laugh “It’s Revlon #750,” she smiled and wrote it on her napkin so to remember it. My husband humorously voiced from our table: “Don’t forget the “Fire and Ice” lipstick you used when we were first married!” Operating out of one’s comfort zone to befriend another can be valuable to civility. This lighthearted transaction formed a small bond and led to a four-way conversation between us and her friend. An Easton tire shop offers carnations between Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day to all men and women who buy tires there.
There are big and little examples of civility in our society. Look for them and try to “be the change you want to be in the world.” I first saw this slogan at a Peace Vigil at the Easton Courthouse. I saw it again on a teacher’s laptop in Easton Middle School where I was a substitute teacher. When I asked the class what it meant, a 10-year-old girl responded: “I want to help change the world.” Hearing these words from a 10-year-old’s small voice was encouraging and heartening.
When my husband called me one dark night and said he had a flat tire at the Wawa. I arrived on the scene to find a night worker, whose job it was to empty the garbage and sweep up, down on his and hands and knees assisting my husband with putting temporary air in the tire so he could drive the mile to the tire shop. I was so grateful, I wanted to bake him a cake, or write him a thank you note to show my gratitude. Instead a week later I asked for Wawa’s manager and told him of this extreme example of civility. The manager identified him as Butch and said he would reward him. We received a call of appreciation from Butch a few days later . This was a triple win. His kindness brought acts of civility to the supervisor, to Butch, and eventually back to us. Perhaps it is true that all that you give out to the lives of others comes back into your own.
Clearly, we have the power to make choices everyday in life. Which road do we want to take, the high road or the low road? My favorite poet Robert Frost says it best about our choices: “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference. “
I have become a better, more aware, person while studying manners, respect and civility and now teach it in seminars for the public. Businesses find the subject to increase a team atmosphere and profitability It reinforces to me 50 years later that “it’s nice to be important, but more important to be nice,” and perhaps what the world needs now is love sweet love. For Heaven and the future’s sake, let there be peace and respect on earth, and let it begin with me.
Linda Schwarten Evans is the founder and president of The Conference Table Seminars. She offers motivational training and development for adults, youth, and business profitability. She recently designed and presented this seminar for the Chesapeake Forum, an Academy for Lifelong Learning. She lives in Easton with her husband. The Conference Table Seminars can be reached at 410-820-9335.
