The fresh vegetables were picked, washed and ready to be processed for “canning day” on the farm. Canning day was decided by the ripeness of the vegetables. Let me tell you right now, canning involves a lot of work. Outside in the storage building were baskets full of empty jars that were washed and stored during the year as the contents were eaten. In an empty “lard can” were the rings off the jars, and boxes of new caps were waiting to be used in the process of the two-piece jar lids. The jars were made by Mason or Ball and those jars — if handled correctly — could be used year after year.
Two washing tubs were set up outside, one with hot soapy water and the other with clear water for rinsing. The bushel baskets holding the canning jars from the previous year’s canning day were carefully carried to the house and placed on the long counter tops in the old-fashioned country kitchen. On top of the kitchen stove would be two heavy duty kitchen pots filled with vegetables — maybe green beans or lima beans or tomatoes or corn — and as soon as it was “blanched” (hot but not cooked) the veggies were placed in the canning jars, leaving about one inch space from the top. The jar lids were put on lightly and the jars placed in the canning pots — usually the big blue agate pots with inserts inside to hold the jars in place.
The canning pots started rolling on the fire, cooking the vegetables. Mom would time the temperature and the minutes and just “seemed to know” when it was time to turn off the heat, remove pots from the stove and wait for the heat to cool enough to remove the jars, tighten the lids and begin again. This scene lasted all day or until the veggies were all used.
So what does a country girl do on the farm in the summertime? Helps her mom prepare and fill that canning closet with food! I must say what a beautiful sight — rows of glass jars with corn, green beans, beets, relishes, jellies, jams and so much more. But thank you technology for the pressure cooker, food processor, microwave, portable ovens and much more. I do appreciate the farm wife of the ’20s, ’30s, ’40s and ’50s for their hard work. effort and talents to feed their families and many more, Now let’s do it the modern way!
CANNED PEACHES
To make four pints you’ll need about 4 pounds or 9 large peaches, 1 1/2 c. granulated sugar, 8 cups water. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Using a paring knife, cut a shallow “x” into the bottom of each peach. Add peaches to boiling water and let boil for 3 minutes. Remove peaches and place directly in a bowl of ice water. When peaches are cool enough to handle, peel peaches. Slice peaches and discard the pit. Divide peaches between 4 sterilized canning jars, being sure to leave about 1” of space from the top of the jar.
Make simple syrup: in another medium pot over medium heat, add sugar and 8 cups water and bring to a simmer. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Pour simple syrup over peaches, leaving about 1/4” of space from the top of the jar.
Gently tap jars on the counter to settle peaches and syrup. Add more syrup as necessary to each jar. Tightly seal jars with lids.
To seal, fill a large stock pot about halfway with water and bring to a boil over medium heat. Once water is close to a simmer, use tongs to carefully lower jars into hot water. Let water come to a gentle boil and boil for 25 minutes. Carefully remove jars from the stock pot and let sit at room temperature until completely cool. Press down on the lid of the jars to test if they are properly sealed. If the lid bounces back or pops the jar is not sealed. Repeat the sealing process or refrigerate and eat within a week. Once jars are properly sealed and cooled, store in a dry dark space until ready to eat.
PICKLED BEETS
4-5 pounds small beets, 2 teaspoons pickling salt, 1 1/2 cups white sugar, 3 cups white vinegar, 2 tablespoons mixed pickling spice tied in cheesecloth bag, 1 cup water. Wash the beets and remove most of the tops, leaving about 1/2 inch of beet top remaining.
In a large boiling pot of water, cook the beets until barely tender. Remove from the stove. Submerge the beets in a large bowl of ice water, I find this helps the skins come off with more ease. Cut off the tops and the roots completely, then remove the skin.
Peel and slice beets into preferred size, I like larger chunks and not slices. Combine the vinegar, sugar, water, salt and pickling spice in a non-reactive pot and bring mixture to a boil; reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the beets to the pickling liquid and return to a boil. Remove the spice bag.
Carefully ladle the beets and pickling liquid into hot sterilized pint jars, leaving 1/2 inch headspace. Remove any air bubbles with a non-metal utensil. Add additional pickling liquid, if needed, to keep the proper headspace. Wipe the jar rims thoroughly with a clean damp cloth; failure to do this can result in the jars not sealing properly! Seal the jars and process for 35 minutes in a boiling water bath.
HOMEMADE PICKLE RELISH
2 1/2 lbs. cucumbers peeled, center row of seeds removed, and finely diced, 1 large yellow onion finely diced, 1 small red bell pepper finely diced, 1 small green bell pepper finely diced, 3 cloves garlic finely minced, ¼ cup kosher or pickling salt, 3 cups white vinegar, 1/2 cup sugar, 2 teaspoons dill seeds, 1 tablespoon yellow mustard seeds, 2 teaspoons celery seeds, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric, 2 bay leaves. Place the diced cucumbers, onion, bell pepper, and garlic in a large mixing bowl. Combine with the salt and pour water over the mixture until covered. Let sit for at least 6 hours or overnight. Drain the cucumber mixture in a colander, rinse thoroughly with water, and drain again.
In a large stock pot, add the sugar, vinegar, and spices and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the drained cucumber mixture and return to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Discard the bay leaves.
Ladle the hot relish into hot sterile jars, leaving 1/4 inch of headspace. Wipe the rims of the jars clean and seal tightly with the lids. Process the jars in a boiling water bath for 10 minutes. Sealed jars will store in a cool, dark place for a year. If the seal is broken, the relish will keep in the fridge for at least a month. Makes 4 pints (you can use pint-sized or half pint jars). Best eaten at least a week later after the flavors have had time to meld and the vinegar mellows out a bit.
STRAWBERRY JAM
5 cups crushed, fresh strawberries (you’ll need approximately 8 cups whole strawberries) 7 cups granulated sugar, 1 packet original sure-jell premium fruit pectin powder 1.75 oz., 2 tbsp. lemon juice, 1/2 tsp. butter. Wash jars, lids, and bands in hot soapy water, dry completely, and set bands aside. Simmer lids in warm water in a saucepan until ready to place them on jars. Keep jars warm by simmering in hot water until ready to use. Do not boil.
Fill a 20 quart stock pot or water bath canner with hot water, and place on the stove over medium-high heat. You’ll need enough water to later cover your jars with at least 1 inch of water.
Crush strawberries in a large mixing bowl or shallow glass baking dish using hand masher until nice, smooth consistency (small chunks are okay). Transfer crushed strawberries to 8 quart stock pot. Add pectin, lemon juice and butter to the pot, and stir constantly with a wooden spoon over high heat, while bringing to a rolling boil. Once boiling, add sugar, return to rolling boil, then boil for 1 minute while stirring constantly. After 1 minute, remove foam from top of jam by skimming it off with a metal spoon.
One by one, remove a jar from hot water, transfer to a cookie sheet (this will catch any spills), place regular mouth canning funnel on jar, and ladle in strawberry jam mixture leaving 1/4 inch empty head space at top of the jar. Then wipe off the rim of the lid and threads of the jar with damp cloth.
Continue until all jars have been filled. Remove warm lids from the saucepan, a magnetic lid lifter works like a charm, and place one lid on each jar. Then screw one band on each jar just until snug but not overly tight. Place filled jars on a rack in a 20 quart stock pot or water bath canner, then lower down into hot water. Make sure there is enough water in the pot that there is at least 1 inch of water above the jars. If necessary, add more HOT water. Place the lid on your pot, and bring to a gentle boil. Once water is boiling, set your timer for processing and boil for 10 minutes, once jars have finished boiling, turn off heat, remove the lid from the pot and let jars sit for 5 minutes before removing.
After 5 minutes, lift up the rack to an elevated resting position, then carefully remove jars one by one using a jar lifter, and transfer to a folded towel to cool. The lids on the jars will begin to ‘pop’ into the sealed position, signifying the jam has been preserved. If any lids do not pop within the first 12 — 24 hours, transfer those to the refrigerator and use those up first. It may take up to 24 — 48 hours to finish setting.
Jars can be stored in your pantry, or a cool, dry cupboard for up to one year. Label the top of each lid with the type of jam and the date it was made. Remove bands when storing and be sure to never stack jars on top of each other. Always inspect lids to ensure the seals are good before using. When ready to use, transfer a jar to your refrigerator, and use within one month.
HOMEMADE SALSA
10 cups peeled, chopped and drained tomatoes (I like to use Roma), 3 cups chopped onion, 3/4 cups chopped green bell pepper, 5 jalapeños, finely chopped, membranes and seeds removed (or leave in for extra spice),7 cloves garlic, finely minced, 2 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin, 2 ½ teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper, 2 1/2 tablespoons canning or pickling salt, 1/3 cup chopped fresh cilantro, 1/3 cup sugar, optional, depending on sweetness of tomatoes, 1 1/4 cups apple cider vinegar, 16 ounces tomato sauce necessary for safe canning/proper pH, 12 ounces tomato paste, optional if you want a thicker salsa. Combine all the ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring often. Fill sterilized pint-size canning jars within 1/2-inch of the top. Wipe the rim of the jar clean and seal with a lid and ring. Process in a water or steam bath canner for 15 minutes Remove the jars carefully from the water or steam bath and let cool to room temperature. Check to make sure the jars have sealed correctly (lightly press the top of the lid; it should be firm — if the center bubbles up and down when you press on it, it hasn’t sealed correctly and will need to be refrigerated or re-processed). I like to use Roma if I have them because the water content is less but any tomato will work. The key is to peel the tomatoes and let them drain.
