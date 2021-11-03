It’s humorous to think just how “trendy” a cast iron skillet has become in today’s world. Growing up it was all we had to use.
I have several iron skillets that I have used for years and still do on occasion. My mother had a collection of the iron cookware and it was used daily. Before the newer stainless steel cookware hit in the early ’60s. Not only did she fry but she also baked in them.
They had to be oiled or “seasoned” regularly as well. Outside in our smoke house there was a line of iron cookware that hung all ready to be used. What is a smoke house you may ask? Well that will be another column for another day on one of my “trips back in time to my country home and country growing-up” stories.
Enjoy today’s recipes and don’t forget to set those clocks back Saturday night. Get your cast iron skillet out for these first two recipes.
Cinnamon Apple Pork Chops
Have some left over apples from those orchard visits? Here’s a way to put those apples to good use. You’ll need 2 tablespoons reduced-fat butter, divided, 4 boneless pork loin chops (4 ounces each), 3 tablespoons brown sugar, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 4 medium apples but the tarter the better for this recipe, thinly sliced, 2 tablespoons chopped pecans.
In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add pork chops; cook 4-5 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 145°.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Remove chops and keep warm.
Add apples, pecans, brown sugar mixture and remaining butter to pan; cook and stir until apples are tender. Serve with chops.
Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Skillet
Ingredients: 6 large eggs,1/3 cup 2% milk, 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley flakes, 1/4 teaspoon salt, 6 ounces ground pork sausage, 1 tablespoon butter, 1 package frozen cubed breakfast potatoes thawed, 1/4 cup chopped onion, 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese. Whisk eggs, milk, parsley and salt; set aside.
In a 9-inch cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; remove and drain.
In the same skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add potatoes and onion; cook and stir until tender, 5-7 minutes. Return sausage to pan.
Add egg mixture; cook and stir until almost set. Sprinkle it with cheese. Cover and cook until the cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes.
Baked Spaghetti
You’ll need 1 package of spaghetti,1 pound ground beef or sausage, 1 medium onion, chopped, 1 jar (24 ounces) pasta sauce (my son prefers RAO’S sauce if not his own homemade), 1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt, 2 large eggs, 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 5 tablespoons melted butter, 2 cups cottage cheese, 4 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, chopped fresh basil (optional).
Preheat the oven to 350°. Cook spaghetti according to package directions for al dente. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef or sausage and onion over medium heat until it is no longer pink, and onion is tender, 6-8 minutes, breaking beef into crumbles; drain. Stir in pasta sauce and seasoned salt; set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, Parmesan cheese and butter. Drain spaghetti; add to egg mixture and toss to coat. Place half the spaghetti mixture in a greased 13x9-in. or 3-qt. baking dish. Top with half the cottage cheese, meat sauce and mozzarella cheese. Repeat layers.
Place baking dish on a rimmed baking sheet. Cover and bake for 40 minutes. Uncover; bake until heated through, 20-25 minutes longer. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. If desired, sprinkle with basil.
Slow Cooker Stuffing
Chop 1 cup onion and 1 cup celery, 1/4 cup butter, 6 cups cubed day-old white bread, 6 cups cubed day-old whole wheat bread, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning, 1 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth, 2 large eggs, beaten.
In a small nonstick skillet over medium heat, cook onion and celery in butter until tender. In a large bowl, combine the bread cubes, salt, poultry seasoning, sage and pepper. Stir in onion mixture. Combine broth and eggs; add to bread mixture and toss to coat.
Transfer to a 3-qt. slow cooker coated with cooking spray. Cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours or until a thermometer reads 160°.
This recipe is one you can practice with now so if you use it on Thanksgiving you’ll be ahead of the game!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.