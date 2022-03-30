That old fashioned iron skillet never did become “out of style” in the country kitchen, but now it has suddenly reappeared in the modern kitchens. On the farm, mom had many iron skillets of different sizes and styles as she cooks many different foods in those pans. She kept them in the storage closet in the kitchen with just as many soup pots and saucepans. Mom would occasionally take the iron skillets out to clean them with homemade soap (known as lye soap) and a wire brush. When they were clean and completely dry, she “greased” them with homemade lard and returned to the closet.
I have several iron skillets that I clean with one of many cleaners available today and I use a nonstick spray for the coating. These iron skillets make fried chicken, burgers, steaks and eggs so nicely done to perfection. When mom gave them to me years ago, she said “use these skillets — don’t get rid of them.” No worry, Ms. Laura — they are still “cooking” as they are now passed on to my son John — the third generation to use these old fashioned iron skillets.
CABBAGE POTATO PIE
2 lb. russet potatoes, peeled, cut into 2” pieces, 1 tsp. kosher salt, divided, plus more, 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, divided, 1 head of Savoy cabbage, 3 thick-cut bacon slices (about 3 oz.), finely chopped, ½ onion, thinly sliced, 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar, 1 tsp. thyme leaves, 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper, 2 large eggs, ¾ cup heavy cream, 1¼ cups coarsely shredded sharp cheddar, preferably Irish.
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place potatoes in a medium pot, pour in cold water to cover, and season with salt. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and cook until potatoes are fork-tender, 20–25 minutes. Drain and return potatoes to pot, add 2 Tbsp. butter.
Meanwhile, trim base of cabbage, then pull off outer leaves, being careful not to tear them, until you have 10 total. Cut out any tough ribs; discard. Cook leaves in a large pot of boiling salted water until tender, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl of ice water and let cool. Transfer to clean kitchen towels and pat dry.
Thinly slice remaining cabbage. Cook bacon in a 10”-diameter ovenproof skillet, preferably cast-iron, over medium, stirring occasionally, until bacon is beginning to crisp, about 6 minutes. Add sliced cabbage and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and starting to caramelize (vegetables will be golden brown), 20–25 minutes. Add vinegar, scraping up browned bits, then mix in thyme, pepper, and ½ tsp. salt. Remove from heat.
Mash potatoes with a potato masher until soft. Whisk eggs and cream in a small bowl, then add to potatoes and mash to combine. Add bacon mixture, cheese, and ½ tsp. salt and mix well. Taste and add more salt if needed.
Wipe out and reserve the skillet. Break up 1 Tbsp. butter into smaller pieces and dot around the reserved skillet. Line with a single layer of cabbage leaves, overlapping slightly and allowing them to hang over edges of the skillet. Scrape in potato mixture and spread out to the edges, flattening out evenly with a rubber spatula. Fold overhanging leaves up and over filling and top with more cabbage leaves, overlapping them slightly to create a single layer. Break up the remaining 1 Tbsp. butter and dot over top.
Roast cabbage pie until lightly browned, 30–35 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes before cutting into wedges.
GRANDMA’S IRON SKILLET APPLE PIE
1/2 cup butter, 1 cup brown sugar, 5 Granny Smith apples (peeled, cored, quartered, and thinly sliced), 3 (9 inch) refrigerated pre-rolled pie crusts, 1 cup white sugar, divided, 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon, divided, ¼ cup white sugar, 1 Tbsp. butter, cut into small chunks.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Place 1/2 cup butter into a heavy cast iron skillet and melt butter in the oven. Remove skillet and sprinkle with brown sugar; return to the oven to heat while you prepare the apples.
Remove skillet, and place 1 refrigerated pie crust on top of the brown sugar. Top the pie crust with half the sliced apples. Sprinkle apples with 1/2 cup of sugar and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon; place a second pie crust over the apples; top the second crust with the remaining apples, and sprinkle with 1/2 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Top with the third crust; sprinkle the top crust with 1/4 cup sugar, and dot with 1 tablespoon of butter. Cut 4 slits into the top crust for steam.
Bake in the preheated oven until the apples are tender and the crust is golden brown, about 45 minutes. Serve warm. For an extra few treats, place a slice of cheddar cheese on it or serve with some Vanilla ice cream!
IRON SKILLET MAC AND CHEESE
1/3 cup butter, 1/3 cup flour, 2 cups dry macaroni, 2 1/2 cups Colby cheese, shredded, 2 cups milk, 1 tsp salt.
Boil water in a large pot, then cook the 2 cups of dry macaroni. Drain.
Turn on the broiler. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat. Once hot, add the butter. When the butter is fully melted, sprinkle in the flour. Whisk together until the ingredients are fully mixed. While whisking, slowly pour in the milk. Do a small amount at a time while whisking. The mixture will get super thick at first. As you continue to slowly pour all the milk in, it will become a creamy white sauce.
Sprinkle in 2 cups of the Colby cheese, and whisk together until the cheese is fully melted. Turn off the heat. Mix in the cooked macaroni. Spread the macaroni and cheese evenly in the cast-iron skillet. Sprinkle the last 1/2 cup of Colby cheese on top.
Place the cast-iron skillet in the broiler for 5 minutes.
GEORGIA
CORNMEAL CATFISH
2 Tbsp. rendered bacon fat or you can use REAL butter if bacon fat isn’t available, 2 Tbsp. plus 1⁄2 cup ground cornmeal, 1 can (14.5oz) whole peeled tomatoes, lightly crushed, juices discarded, salt and black pepper to taste, 1 Tbsp. canola oil, 1⁄8 tsp. cayenne pepper, 4 catfish fillets at least 6 oz. each.
Heat the bacon fat or butter in a medium saucepan over low heat. Add the 2 tablespoons of cornmeal and continue cooking, stirring constantly, for about 5 minutes, until the cornmeal is light brown. Add the drained tomatoes and simmer for another 10 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.
While the sauce simmers, prepare the catfish: Heat the oil in a large cast-iron skillet or non-stick pan over medium heat. Spread the 1⁄2 cup of cornmeal out in a shallow dish and season with the cayenne, plus a few good pinches of salt and black pepper. Dust the catfish on both sides with the cornmeal and place in the hot pan. Cook, turning once, for 6 to 8 minutes, until the surface is golden brown and crusty and the fish flakes with gentle pressure from your finger.
Serve each fillet with a big scoop of tomato gravy.
WEST LINE RD
VINEGAR PIE
2 cups sugar, 3 Tbsp. all-purpose flour, 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. ground nutmeg, pastry for double-crust pie.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Whisk together sugar, flour and nutmeg; set aside. On a lightly floured surface, roll one-third of pie dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; cut into 2x1-in. strips. Layer a deep 12-in. enamel-coated cast-iron skillet or oven proof casserole with half the strips; sprinkle with half the sugar mixture. Dot with half the butter. Repeat sugar and butter layers.
Roll the remaining two-thirds of pie dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle. Place over filling, pressing against sides of skillet or casserole. Cut a slit on top.
Add vinegar to hot water; slowly pour vinegar mixture through slit. Liquid may bubble up through the crust; this is normal. To catch spills, line an oven rack with foil.
Bake until the crust is golden brown, about 1 hour. Cover edge loosely with foil during the last 15-20 minutes if needed to prevent overbrowning. Remove foil. Cool on a wire rack.
CAST IRON SKILLET STEAK
3 divided tsps. salt, 1 beef New York strip or ribeye steak at least 1lb. and 1 inch thick.
Remove steak from refrigerator and sprinkle with 2 tsps. salt; let stand for 45-60 minutes.
Preheat a cast-iron skillet over high heat until extremely hot, 4-5 minutes.
Sprinkle remaining 1 teaspoon salt in the bottom of the skillet; pat beef dry with paper towels. Place steak in skillet and cook until easily moved, 1-2 minutes; flip, placing steak in a different section of the skillet. Cook for 30 seconds and then begin moving steak, occasionally pressing slightly to ensure even contact with the skillet. Continue turning and flipping until cooked to desired degree of doneness, for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135 degrees; medium, 140 degrees; medium-well, 145 degrees), 1-2 minutes.
In a skillet, it is recommended that you cook one steak at a time for proper technique and cooking. With a large skillet you should be able to cook two steaks this size, you will just double the salt recipe. Also you can cook steak in butter. Baste your steak with melted butter and herbs or use a compound butter as a topper once cooked on the stove. The butter will melt into the steak, giving it even more flavor.
Rosemary and thyme sprigs — these flavors go great with steak. Garlic adds a strong pungent flavor that compliments the savoriness of the steak. Butter adds a nice flavor to the steak and also makes it juicier. If using these with your pre-buttered steaks, add the butter, thyme, garlic and rosemary to the skillet. When you turn the steaks they cook on top and next to the fresh melted butter and herbs giving it much better taste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.