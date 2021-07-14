I have never been, nor probably will ever be a sailor, but the principle of setting a sail in order to catch the wind is not very hard to grasp even though it may be very difficult to master. A good sailor is not only able to discern the direction of the wind, but to adjust the sails in such a way as to make the most of the wind’s power.
The same, I believe, is true for followers of Christ. The Bible compares God’s Spirit to the wind. Jesus says, “The wind blows wherever it pleases. You hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. So it is with everyone born of the Spirit.”
Like the wind, there is no way to control the movement of God’s Spirit, but like a good sailor, Christians are given the opportunity to not only to discern His presence, but to set their sails in such a way as to be moved along by His power. This opportunity comes when we intentionally spend time with God. We set our sails when we seek God in prayer, when we hear God speak through His Word (the Bible), and when we willingly yield to the direction of the Wind (God’s Holy Spirit) in our lives.
There are, however, three great inhibitors to the work of God’s Spirit in our lives. First is procrastination. Too often we hear the Spirit speak and we say, “Just a minute.” The problem is we never get around to doing it. The most important word in the Bible is “today.”
The second great inhibitor is fear. We’re often afraid of what God will ask of us. And so we fail to set our sails and experience the thrill of living by faith and experiencing the abundant life Jesus promised His followers.
The third inhibitor is feelings of unworthiness. Too often we don’t feel that we’re worthy to serve God and minister in His kingdom. But we fail to understand that it’s not our worthiness, but our willingness that God seeks.
The Wind of God’s Spirit is blowing. Have you set your sails today?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.