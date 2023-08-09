In my lifetime, I’ve only walked or ridden in a dozen or so parades. It started when I joined the Cub Scouts in 1966.
Each experience carried a certain level of exuberance. It really didn’t matter what the weather conditions were. Honestly. Being asked to or “signing up” was all about representing someone, a new promotion, a long-time running organization or some genré.
What happens for most parade enthusiasts is an internal motivation that drives the procession along.
If you’re going to be a great coach, you need to lead and become comfortable with internal motivation. Teams rise to the level of their coach’s motivation. And whenever a team includes an entire nation that’s under heavy attack — the coach (commander) better be an incredible motivator. Agree?
That nation existed. War World II was just beginning. The Great Britain team seemed like it was terribly losing, until one of the most inspiring leaders of the 20th century, coach and Prime Minister Winston Churchill stepped up.
Almost single-handed at first, Churchill motivated his entire nation to make huge sacrifices to conquer what seemed like an “unwinnable” victory. The nation’s coach desperately needed the co-op and sacrificial efforts of Britain’s coal industry onboard. Their alliance would be critical to keep the war efforts going.
His plan was masterful. Churchill asked the industrial and union leaders to picture the victory parade. “Look at the proud British sailors who kept the sea lanes open … Look at the soldiers who valiantly fought the land war … Look at the airmen who heroically won the battle in the skies … Now, look at the coal miners of Britain who followed them. Because of their hard work — victories were possible … They (miners) will not be in military uniform, but they will have won a place in the victory parade.”
Did you know the ultimate world war is still raging? The war between the forces of Christ (light and comfort) and the forces of Satan (darkness and chaos) is on high alert. The battlefield is every human life Jesus Christ died for. That battle has never been more intense than now. As this final battle approaches climax, I ask: What place will you take in the great victory parade of King Jesus?
In 1 Samuel 30:24, King David just won a mighty victory. He has left behind 200 “totally worn out” soldiers, with simple orders: “guard the supplies” — guard the goods; secure the spoils, and keep watch over the wins! Some of the front-liners didn’t think King (coach) David’s orders and assignment was fair. To some soldiers, the 200 “worn out and weary” should not get fair shares in the spoils of the victory. (30:24) “The share of the man who stayed with the supplies is to be the same as that of him who went down to the battle. All will share alike.”
What a liberating Biblical principle! Remaining in flight, and tuning in to the master plan — equals an updraft! Sovereign God considers those who fight the battle and those who support the frontliners as equal contributors and shareholders in the victory.
What a parade rush. Imagine arriving in heaven and God showing a long list of names on your account? Like anybody else, you ask the rewarding Lord: “But where did all these names come from? I don’t even know these people. I’ve never held conversations. Never prayed with them. Never studied the Bible with all these folks. Never shared communion with them.”
And all-knowing Lord replies: “You are right again. But they were reached by a ministry that you financially supported … through an outreach you prayed for. You took your place and helped win every one of them with your heart and hands! Would you like to meet them now?”
You may feel like your part in the work of the Lord is small, minuscule, hidden away and insignificant. You might have said: “But all I do is volunteer when I can, just drive when I can, just pray when I can, just give money when I can as the Lord leads, just cook when I can, and just work behind the scenes.”
Hear the Word and heart of our Father, “There is no such thing as ‘I just’ in ‘My Kingdom’.” Stop discounting your passion. Stop downplaying your assignments, your rank and your file. Hear the heart of Coach-King-Commander David, “The share of the man who stayed with the supplies (who worked in an unglamorous, inglorious role) is to be the same as that of him who went down to the battle. All will share alike.”
You may feel like your work is insignificant. Get out of your feelings. Get into your faith factor. Jesus never sees anything given in His name as insignificant. Actually, Jesus promises His always appreciating rewards for anyone who offers a cup of cold water in His name! Cease minimizing the value of the work you do for Jesus. Every text, call, prayer, card, letter, testimony, hand-up and outreach is vitally important.
Your part in the longest world war ever (greatest battle) is keeping people from dying without their soul prepared to meet their Maker! Like the black-faced coal miners of Great Britain, you may never button up a soldier’s uniform. But believe me, there’s a place of honor awaiting you. The Bible tells me so.
