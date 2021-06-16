Father’s Day is celebrated on June 20 this year. This day is set aside to honor our father, dad, pop or whatever you may call that special person in your life. This day is also to remember our fathers who are no longer with us. Those special memories need to be shared with others who may not remember or even knew that special father. Let’s not forget the person who served as a father figure in your life.
Just one of my favorite memories of my dad was in the winter time when he filled in as an “oil delivery driver” for the local oil company in Selbyville, Delaware, known as Pure Oil Company. My dad was a farmer and a poultry grower, but the farm work slowed down in the winter so he drove the fuel truck and sometimes if I promised “to behave,” he would take me along! I made friends with the customers, and they soon found out I loved bubble gum and would give me several packages. But no one told me to not chew it all at once! My cheeks were bloated with gum! When we got home my dad said “she was good as gold — never said a word!” My mom shook her head and said “spit it out.”
Many fathers love to barbecue any day, but let us make this a special day with dad cooking his favorites on the grill and the rest of us doing the sides.
Let’s start with HEARTY BAKED BEANS. In a large skillet, cook one pound ground beef and 2 large chopped onions over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Transfer meat to a 5 quart Dutch oven. Stir in 3/4 cup bacon, cooked and crumbled with 4 cans pork and beans, 15 ounces each, 1 bottle barbecue sauce, 18 ounce size, one 16 ounce can kidney beans, rinsed and drained, one 15 ounce can lima beans, rinsed and drained, 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, 3 tablespoons vinegar, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper. Mix ingredients well, cover and bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Serves a crowd of 15 or more.
A favorite any time is FRIED GREEN TOMATOES. Combine 1 large beaten egg and 1/2 cup buttermilk in a shallow dish and set aside. In a shallow bowl combine 1/4 cup flour, 1/2 cup cornmeal, 1 to teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon pepper. Cut 3 medium green tomatoes into 1/3 inch slices. Prepare a large fry pan with 1/4-to-1/2-inch vegetable oil and heat to 375 degrees. Dredge the slices into the egg mixture and then into the flour mixture and place in hot oil. Fry for 2 minutes on each side and drain on paper towels. Continue this process until all slices have been cooked — serve warm with a light sprinkle of salt on top (optional).
No meal is complete without old fashioned BAKED MACARONI AND CHEESE. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Boil one 8 ounce package of elbow macaroni noodles and drain well when tender. In a saucepan melt 2 tablespoons of butter, remove from heat; blend 2 tablespoons flour, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1 teaspoon mustard. Add 2 1/2 cups milk; heat, stirring constantly until sauce slightly thickens and is smooth. Add 1 1/2 cups shredded or chopped finely, the cheese of your choice, and heat until melted, stirring. Combine the cooked macaroni with the sauce and place in a greased 2 quart casserole dish. Top with a layer of cheese and 1/4 cup buttered breadcrumbs, if desired. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly.
Dad has the grilling duty, and we can help with a HOMEMADE BARBECUE SAUCE. Mix together 2 tablespoons vinegar, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 2 teaspoons brown sugar, 2 teaspoons salt, pinch of red pepper, 1/2 teaspoon paprika, 1/2 teaspoon chili powder, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 3/4 cup ketchup, 3/4 cup hot water and 3 tablespoons Tabasco sauce. Mix well.
Last a recipe from a dad — a delicious grilling marinade recipe. Wide open TEXAS STYLE MARINADE. You will need 1 cup V-8 juice or tomato juice, 1/2 cup water, 1/4 cup ketchup, 1/4 cup vinegar, 2 Tbsp. Worcestershire, 2 Tbsp. brown sugar, 1 tsp. Paprika, 1 tsp. dry mustard, 1 tsp. salt, 1/4 tsp. chili powder, 1/8 tsp. pepper. The last three ingredients, you can add more of if you need. Mix into a pan and simmer on low heat, stirring occasionally for 15 minutes. Do not let it stick or burn as it will affect the taste. When it has thickened give it a taste to see if you need to add more salt, pepper or chili powder. Remove from heat and it will thicken more as it cools. When the marinade is cool add meat of your choice and cover. Make sure all meat is covered fully, and rotate the bag or bowl if needed a few times. Let stand at least two hours; overnight is better. If needed, double the recipe to get more marinade if you are grilling chicken as it will take a lot more than pork or steak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.