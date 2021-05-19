Graduation for the class of 2021 may still mean a modified ceremony this year, but at least a modified ceremony can be held unlike 2020 where nothing could be celebrated in public. So congratulations both 2020 and 2021 graduates from the nursery schools to elementary, middle, high schools, colleges, trade schools and much more. Proceed forward with determination to succeed no matter your choice or goals. Celebrations may be slightly adjusted but the family and friends gathering at home has always been a favorite of everyone no matter the situations, restrictions or environment. Let’s get some food together so we can celebrate and put our best foot forward to encourage each one of us, “We CAN do this together!”
Get the grills out — grill the chicken, burgers, ribs, steaks, hot dog and some veggies. Let’s get the accompanying foods ready. Let’s start with ROTINI SALAD. Cook a one pound box of rotini noodles (or other pasta) according to box directions, drain and set noodles aside, Mix together in another bowl: 1 pint mayonnaise, 1 cup water, 1/2 cup vinegar, 1 cup sugar, 1 cleaned chopped medium onion, 1 cup chopped fine celery, 1/2 teaspoon turmeric spice and salt and pepper to taste. Mix well and combine with rotini noodles. Store in a large bowl, covered, and refrigerate until ready to serve. Slightly mix again before serving. Suggestion: mix dressing and refrigerate for a day before using.
How about some CRAB DIP to serve with a variety of crackers. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together one 8 ounce container of whipped cream cheese with chives and 2 tablespoons heavy cream, and cream until smooth. Mix in 3 tablespoons minced sweet onion, 2 teaspoons bottled horseradish, 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, and 3 tablespoons sharp cheddar cheese, minced. Mix well and add one pound fresh lump crab meat. Place this mixture in a deep oven proof dish and heat at 400 degrees only until bubbly. Serve immediately with a large variety of crackers.
Another favorite to any gathering is the popular RED BEET EGGS. Hard boil 6 large eggs and set aside when done. Drain the juice from one 16 ounce can of beets, reserving the juice. Pour this juice into a glass quart jar or deep bowl. Add 1 cup vinegar, 3/4 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon salt, and 1 tablespoon mixed pickling spices. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Add the beets, peeled eggs, leaving eggs whole, and one onion sliced into rings and let sit covered for two hours before serving.
The meats, cooked on a grill outside, are popular any time of the year. Today’s recipes go with barbecue chicken, steaks, ribs, hot dogs, sausages, burgers and anything else your family loves. I have a quick easy BARBECUE SAUCE that you may like to try instead of getting a bottle of sauce off the shelf at the store. Mix together in a saucepan: 1 1/2 cups ketchup, 1/2 cup vinegar, 1/3 cup packed brown sugar, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce, 2 teaspoons grated lime peel, 1 1/2 teaspoons dry mustard, and 3/4 tablespoon garlic salt. Simmer on low heating until well blended. You may want to double or triple this recipe because it can be used on all meats. Store extra in the refrigerator for the next barbecue meal.
No gathering is complete until the popular BAKED PINEAPPLE has been set on the buffet table. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Beat 2 eggs in a bowl and add 2 tablespoons flour and 1/2 cup sugar. Add one can pineapple tidbits. Pour this mixture into a 2 1/2 quart buttered casserole dish. Melt one stick of butter or margarine in a saucepan and add 5 slices of bread that has been cut into cubes and brown slightly. I simply lightly toast the 5 slices as it is easier to cut into cubes. Put the bread cubes on top of the pineapple mixture. Bake in a preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes. Serve hot or at room temperature. Delicious with any meal!
Enjoy your gathering honoring your graduates of all ages. Encourage them to follow their dreams and that you are by their side and remember — together we can conquer anything! Encourage these young folks, for they are about to enter a different world today than we did a few years ago. God bless our graduates.
